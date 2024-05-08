How to unlock Premier in CS2?

Premier in CS2 is a game mode that allows regular players to enjoy the thrill of an actual professional game. This is because of the format of the Premier mode where two teams are allowed to pick and ban maps as they fight for higher CS Ratings in the game. To unlock Premier in CS2, it's necessary to have Prime status, which means spending $14.99 on Steam.

Now that you know the necessary conditions to unlock Premier in CS2, here are the remaining steps and more information about how the game mode works.

Unlocking Premier in CS2

Unlocking Premier in CS2 is relatively simple. As mentioned before, you need to have Prime status. If you don't already, here are the simple steps to get Prime status and then unlock Premier:

Open the Steam app.

Go to your Library and click on CS2. This will open up the page for the game.

From here, click on the option 'Store Page' and scroll down.

You should find an option that says 'Buy Prime Status Upgrade'.

Once the payment of $14.99 is complete, you will have your Prime status in CS2.

Now, to unlock Premier in CS2, simply play public server matches until your account goes up to level 10.

Once the account has reached level 10, Premier mode will become available to you on that specific account.

You can now play in the Premier mode in CS2 with your friends and improve your ratings. The elo goes higher with each match that you win and losses lead to a loss in overall ratings too. The ratings go from 1,000-4,999 (which is the lowest level in CS2) to 30,000+ (which is a Global Elite rank in CS:GO terms). Even having a 25,000 rating can give you the Global Elite ranking.

However, in CS2, these rankings are not signified with terms such as 'Global Elite'. Instead, it's the rating that counts, along with an assigned color. For instance, the color assigned to the lowest category of ratings is Grey while the highest is Red.

Premier changes in CS2 to watch out for for veteran players

There have been some notable changes in the Premier mode implementation in CS2. The Premier mode in CS2 allows only 12 maximum rounds per half while it used to be 15 in CS:GO.

Another important change in the Premier mode is overtime. In CS2, only one overtime can be played out with a max of three rounds for both halves. CS:GO used to have no overtime, and Premier games would usually end in a tie at a 15-15 scoreline.

Premier in CS2 can also only be played on active pool maps from the game. Currently, the active pool includes maps like CS2's Dust II, Mirage, Vertigo, and more.

