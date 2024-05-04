With the release of CS2, many things changed. However, the desire to 1v1 your opponents is still going strong even after the game transitioned from its predecessor, CS:GO. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to comfortably challenge a friend to a 1v1 in CS2 just like one could do it back in the CS:GO days. That being said, there are two methods to 1v1 in CS2. One requires the two players to be on the same Local Area Network, while the other is an easier method that makes use of the Steam workshop.

Here are both methods with detailed steps.

Here's how to 1v1 in CS2 with a friend

The LAN method

1v1 in CS2 is a beloved way for friends to challenge themselves. Naturally, playing together takes priority for many, which is why the first method has one condition: both players must be on the same LAN network. Here are the steps:

For this method, players must ensure that both computers are connected to the same LAN network by either connecting to the same wifi or using a LAN cable to access the internet.

One of the two friends can function as the host and open the developer command console as soon as CS2 activates.

Pick a map of your preference by typing in a map command for example "map cs_italy" and press Enter.

The game should load the map according to the command. Once inside the map, enter the command “bot_kick” to remove all the bots.

The next step is to send your IP address to your friend. Remember, the steps from hereon out will only work if both the computers are on the same LAN network as mentioned earlier.

Open the developer console and type "Status". This command will prompt the console to reveal several details including your IP address.

The IP address can be found in the first line that says "Server: Running [192.168.X.XXX:XXXXX] where the 'X's are other numbers specifying the IP address.

Share the copied IP address with your friend who must also open their console and enter the command: "connect [192.168.X.XXX:XXXXX]" where the numbers are the same as your IP address.

This will bring your friend to your private server and into the game. Make the game a bit more personalized by entering the following commands to customize accordingly: mp_freezetime 5; mp_buytime 0.20; mp_roundtime_defuse 0.5; mp_warmup_end 1; mp_startmoney 3000; and so on. Changing the numbers will also change the durations and amounts of money according to the command.

Workshop map method

1v1 a friend in a workshop map (Image via YouTube/@sethomecc)

The second method to 1v1 your friends in CS2 is relatively simple and does not require much use of the console if at all. Here is how to make good use of the Workshop to 1v1 in CS2.

Open Steam and then head towards CS2. Once you've arrived at the game's tab, pick the Workshops section.

A search bar should appear on the right side of the screen. Enter "1v1" here and Steam will load multiple community maps that allow a 1v1 in CS2.

Subscribe to a map of your choice and after a short period of downloading, the map should be ready to go. Launch CS2 and pick the "Play CS2" option on the left side of the screen.

A dropdown list that says "Official Matchmaking" should appear. Click on it and select "Workshop maps".

Here, you should find your chosen 1v1 workshop map. Invite your friend into your lobby and launch the map.

Occasionally, these maps have bots, open the developer console and enter the “bot_kick” command to kick bots out.

