There are some very rewarding cases to open in CS2, and the feature that allows players to earn or buy cases in CS2 is perhaps one of the biggest attractions in the game. Cases allow players to obtain fascinating weapon skins in CS2, usually at a great bargain. That being said, how does one obtain the cases in CS2? There are two ways to get them. One is simply to play the game, and the other is to actually spend money to buy them from a marketplace such as the Steam Community Market.

Here are some of the best cases to open in CS2.

5 best cases to open in CS2 in 2024

1) Revolution Case

Revolution Case in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The Revolution Case is easily one of the best cases to open in CS2. It contains the Fade skin for the Bayonet and Flip knife, along with the Crimson Web skin for the Bayonet and the Karambit. These are some of the best knife skins in CS2.

For gun skins, it has the Disarray AK47 skin as well as the Royal Paladin M4A4 among many others.

2) Prisma Case 2

Prisma 2 Case in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The Prisma 2 case was bound to make the list of best CS 2 cases to open. It has a chance of dropping the Marble Fade and Doppler skin Stiletto knife, and the Doppler skin for Urus as well as the Talon knife.

If this list of knife skins isn't enough, it contains a Bullet Queen Glock-18 and M4A1-S Player Two skin as well, making it one of the best cases to open in CS2.

3) Prisma Case

Prisma Case in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The next on the list of best cases to open in CS2 is, of course, Prisma which offers a great range of drops at a low price. Prisma cases can drop rare knife skins, such as the Tiger Tooth Talon knife skin.

The chances for such rare skin drops are low, but you only need to be lucky once. Other valuable drops include the Emperor skin M4A4 and the Angry Mob Five-SeveN skin in CS2.

4) Clutch Case

Clutch Case from CS2 (Image via Valve)

The Clutch case is yet another case that doesn't cost much but does bring great value to the table in terms of CS2 skins. It contains the popular CS2 M4A4 skin, Neo-Noir and the beautiful Mortis AWP skin as well. Apart from those, it also has some very attractive glove skins such as the POW! skin for the Moto gloves and Driver gloves King Snake skin.

5) Recoil Case

The Recoil Case in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The Recoil case is one of the most rewarding cases in CS2, making it worth investing in. The reason behind this is the long list of weapons, which include a Chromatic Aberration AWP as well as a USP-S Printstream, along with a host of other appealing skins in CS2. Moreover, it also offers the chance to get rare glove skins.

The downside is that you cannot expect a knife drop from the case, but having everything else for a very small price makes the case well worth the hype.

This list was compiled keeping in mind two factors, pricing and returns on the purchase. Most of these cases cost very little, but they give the players a chance to earn great rewards, making them some of the best cases to open in CS2.