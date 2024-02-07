Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) offers some of the best knife skins with unique and attractive looks. Knives help a player move fast and can be used for close combat when they're out of ammo. Although skins don't impact gameplay, they enhance the overall experience.

The appeal of skins is subjective and depends on the player’s preferences. This list will feature 10 best knife skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Butterfly Knife | Fade

Butterfly Knife | Fade (Image via Valve || YouTube/Gemsri Gregory)

Factory New $2,782.32

Field-Tested $2,416.18

The Butterfly Knife Fade is the most expensive among the best knife skins in the game. The blade is painted in rose gold, purple, and orange, giving it a glossy and metallic look. Its adorable color makes it highly desirable.

The skin has been a part of the Operation Breakout Weapon Case since Valve introduced it in July 2014.

2) Karambit Knife | Fade

Karambit Knife | Fade (Image via Valve || YouTube/Gemsri Gregory)

Factory New $2,187.84

Minimal Wear $1,999.72

Fade Karambit is a highly sought-after knife skin in Counter-Strike 2. The blade has a pink and blue paint job, which looks stunning when inspected. The handle is unpainted and perfectly harmonizes with the blade.

The skin has been a part of the Revolver Case since Valve launched it in August 2013.

3) Butterfly Knife | Gamma Doppler

Butterfly Knife | Gamma Doppler (Image via Valve || YouTube/Gemsri Gregory)

Factory New $1,953.92

Minimal Wear $1,828.97

Gamma Doppler made its journey as a part of the Dreams & Nightmare Case. Unlike the other best knife skins, it has a glowing effect on the grip and a green tint with a translucent wave pattern resembling smoke. Its intricate design and striking colors grab players' attention on the battleground.

4) Butterfly Knife | Marble Fade

Butterfly Knife | Marble Fade (Image via Valve || YouTube/Gemsri Gregory)

Factory New $1,688

Minimal Wear $1,598.40

The Marble Fade was introduced to the community as a part of the Spectrum 2 Case in 2017. It features an eye-catching mix of red, yellow, blue, and orange shades. Additionally, a smoky pattern all over the blade elevates its appearance.

5) Butterfly Knife | Doppler

Butterfly Knife | Doppler (Image via Valve || YouTube/Gemsri Gregory)

Factory New $1,664.47

Minimal Wear $1,621.62

The Doppler Butterfly Knife is wrapped in vibrant red, blue, and purple colors with a smoky pattern on the blade. The grip is partially painted in red, giving it a striking appearance.

It has been a part of the Spectrum 2 Case in March 2017.

6) M9 Bayonet | Fade

M9 Bayonet | Fade (Image via Valve || YouTube/Gemsri Gregory)

Factory New $1,552.47

Minimal Wear $1,467.61

The M9 Bayonet Fade has a vibrant blue, pink, and yellow coating. The grip is unpainted, giving it a minimalistic and polished look. Professional players like Hades and INS use this skin.

It has garnered much attention since its launch as a part of the Revolver Case in August 2013.

7) Skeleton Knife | Fade

Skeleton Knife | Fade (Image via Valve || Gemsri Gregory)

Factory New $1,3974.88

Minimal Wear $1,429.76

One of the most colorful among the best knife skins is the Skeleton Knife Fade. With a unique shiny blade created by airbrushing transparent paints, it has a distinctive look.

This skin was added as a part of the Fracture Case in November 2019.

8) Butterfly Knife | Tiger Tooth

Butterfly Knife | Tiger Tooth (Image via Valve || YouTube/Gemsri Gregory)

Factory New $1,263.72

Minimal Wear $1,262.44

The blade is yellow with black stripes resembling a tiger. The skin can easily be identifiable in the community for its eye-catching design. As part of the Spectrum 2 Case, it's garnered attention among high-ranked players.

9) Talon Knife | Fade

Talon Knife | Fade (Image via Valve || YouTube/Gemsri Gregory)

Factory New $1,087.43

Minimal Wear $1,133.59

Unlike the other best knife skins, its grip has a clear white color with some geometrical rounded pattern. The pink blade is complemented with purple, giving a reflective visual. The overall design of the knife makes it pleasing to look at, especially with the vibrant color blended with the white grip.

10) Navaja Knife | Forest DDPAT

Navaja Knife | Forest DDPAT (Image via Valve || YouTube/CS2 Skins)

Factory New $114.66

Minimal Wear $59.19

For players looking for a striking yet cheaper option among the best knife skins, Forest DDPAT is ideal. The camouflage pixel pattern on the blade and partially on the grip makes it stand out in the gaming environment.

Valve added it to the Danger Zone Case in August 2018.

