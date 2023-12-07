10 best Karambit skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

The Karambit is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable knives in the Counter-Strike 2. The Butterfly Knife is the only weapon that can match the Karambit's stunning appearance. It is not only sleek but also iconic. Because of this, the small knife has become very popular in the CS2 community and has amassed a wide array of skins.

Browsing through the options might almost be confusing due to the sheer number of available options. We have compiled the ten best Karambit Skins in Counter-Strike 2 to simplify your search.

Ten best picks of Karambit skins in Counter-Strike 2

1) Crimson Web

Karambit Crimson Web (Image via Valve)

In August 2013, the understated yet sophisticated Counter Strike knife, the Crimson Web, debuted. This knife is individually wrapped with a black web-like pattern contrasting with the universally vibrant red paint job. It is undoubtedly one of the best-looking Karambit skins in Counter-Strike 2.

The battle-scarred version of this knife starts at $1072 while the field-tested version starts at $1140.

2) Doppler

Karambit Doppler (Image via Valve)

It has a black and dark red blade that changes color when light hits it. The effect goes incredibly well with the Karambit because of its movements, which truly highlight the skin's motion. It's undoubtedly one of the best Karambit skins available in Counter-Strike 2, and the weapon's basic black grip contrasts beautifully with the colors of the blade.

The new factory version of the Doppler Karambit starts at $1670 on the Steam Market.

3) Lore

Karambit Lore (Image via Valve)

Karambit Lore is an excellent representation of skin that maximizes a knife's form and visual appeal. The knife's delicate pattern is stretched to fit the full shape and looks amazing. The combination of the solid gold blade and the dark green grip creates a pleasing contrast that gives the design an eye-catching finish.

The Field-Tested version of this karambit skin starts at $1161 on Steam.

4) Slaughter

Karambit Slaughter (Image via Valve)

The Karambit Slaughter has a breathtaking combination of red colors on its blade, making it a potent weapon in Counter-Strike 2. The Karambit Slaughter's pattern of lighter and darker reds lends it a sinister appearance while also giving it an oddly futuristic look. From certain angles, it looks like a robotic laser weapon. When coupled with a black handle, this skin becomes an exceptional piece in your collection.

The Factory New version of the Karambit Slaughter starts at $1732 while the Minimal Wear starts at $1245 on Steam.

5) Damascus Steel

Karambit Damascus Steel (Image via Valve)

The Damascus Steel Karambit is a weapon that leaves a lasting impression owing to its striking colors. The weapon's design is primarily rippling, which makes it appear fantastic with shifting greys and whites. The weapon's basic black handle contrasts nicely with the bright sight of the blade. It's a great-looking knife, particularly for those who prefer more unusual-looking weaponry in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

The Factory New version of this knife starts at $1295, while the Field-Tested version starts at $944.63.

6) Autotronic

Karambit Autotronic (Image via Valve)

Autotronic Karambit is a highly sought-after knife cosmetic in Counter-Strike 2 that debuted in June 2016. The steel blade of the knife has three oval cutouts that are filled with metal mesh to reduce weight, and the remaining portion of the blade is left in its raw state. A part of the blade is decorated with a translucent red coating.

The Field-Tested variant starts at $1365, and the Battle-Scarred variant begins at $959.

7) Tiger Tooth

Karambit Tiger Tooth (Image via Valve)

A list of the best weapon skins in Counter-Strike 2 wouldn't be complete without a Tiger Tooth skin, and fortunately, the Tiger Tooth Karambit does not let it down. The weapon is intended to resemble a tiger's stripes, just like every other Tiger Tooth skin. The contrast distinguishes the weapon between the orange and black stripes and the blade's form. With such a powerful impression, it makes sense why so many people adore the style.

The Factory New variant starts at $1651, and the Minimal Wear starts at $1561.

8) Case-Hardened

Karambit Case-Hardened (Image via Valve)

The Case-Hardened Karambit is an amazing-looking weapon in all of its broken beauty. This Counter-Strike 2 knife skin stands out because it has a worn-out, broken-down, and rusty appearance—a look that is typically unattractive but works quite well in this case. The black handle does a great job of adding some contrast to the weapon.

The Field-Tested variant starts at $1208.98, while the Well-Worn variant starts at $1014.97.

9) Freehand

Karambit Freehand (Image via Valve)

The Freehand Karambit was introduced to the Counter-Strike community in June 2016. The design patterns on the Freehand Karambit combine tiny figures, lightning bolts, arrows, and wavy lines to produce an aesthetically pleasing and dynamic pattern. The striking contrast between the vivid white graphics and the deep purple backdrop enhances its unique appeal. For those who appreciate Karambit, the Freehand skin combines design and flair in Counter-Strike 2.

The Factory New version starts at $938.31, and the Field-Tested version starts at $750.14

10) Bright Water

Karambit Bright Water (Image via Valve)

With a compelling aquatic pattern, the Bright Water Karambit’s blade is decorated with detailed designs that mimic the fluid movement of water, and the vivid blue and teal colors combine to produce a striking and eye-catching design. The handle's polished and sleek design enhances the overall aesthetic appeal and fits well with the concept. This skin is a popular option for players who value both style and usefulness in Counter-Strike 2.

The Factory New version is $972.62, and the Battle-scarred version is $690.77.

The prices of the Karambit skins in Counter-Strike 2 mentioned above are subject to change occasionally. Ensure you grab the right deal at the time on the Steam market.