10 best P90 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) 

In Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), the P90 submachine gun is a mid-priced weapon available for both Counter-Terrorists (CT) and Terrorists (T). This SMG is a popular pick among both casual and professional gamers in CS2 due to its high rate of fire, superb mobility, and unique design, the latter of which includes its innovative magazine placement.

During heated gunfights, the P90 allows gamers to maintain control of its recoil while also firing a barrage of bullets with great effectiveness. With this submachine gun comes some of its visually striking skins, and we have prepared a list of the 10 best skins available for the P90.

Top 10 P90 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Astral Jörmungandr P90

Astral Jörmungandr (Image via Valve)

The skin's design in CS2 is inspired by the Scandinavian legend of the World Serpent Jörmungandr. The P90's whole body is ornamented with a blue-gray pattern of intertwining wavy lines evoking the body of the serpent, which is complimented by light gray Old Norse ornamentation. Glossy metal paints are used to create the designs. The background is a pale blue, and the magazine is brown.

2) Run and Hide P90

Run and Hide (Image via Valve)

The Run and Hide P90 has its body coated in leather with an animal print that resembles a jaguar's skin. The pattern is beige and brown in hue, with dark brown leather engraved with cultural embellishments. The stitching on all leather sections is beige, and the upper half of the buttstock is accented with a yellow jaguar paw print.

3) Emerald Dragon P90

Emerald Dragon (Image via Valve)

The Emerald Dragon P90's body is emblazoned with an image of a Chinese dragon surrounded by gray clouds. The image's color palette comprises yellow, blue, white, and various degrees of green. This skin instills heritage Chinese pictography, maintains an oriental vibe, and is the perfect cultural addition to your CS2 inventory.

4) Cold Blooded P90

Cold Blooded (Image via Valve)

The Cold Blooded P90 covers the SMG's body in dark red metal paint and is accented with a black representation of a snake's body. It upholds a menacing visual representation of the fearsome reptile, and the red color that covers the body of the gun illustrates the snake's cold blood, which runs through its veins.

5) Death by Kitty P90

Death by Kitty (Image via Valve)

The Death by Kitty P90 decorates the weapon with a multi-colored collection of cat skulls painted in a contemporary art style. This skin is sure to turn heads on the battlefields of CS2 as it mixes cuteness with a splash of morbid intensity. If you are looking for a vibrant skin that is a mix of adorable and macabre, this is surely one to add to your Counter-Strike 2 inventory.

6) ScaraB Rush P90

ScaraB Rush (Image via Valve)

The ScaraB Rush P90 exemplifies ancient Egypt through its intricate design. The weapon's handle and a portion of the buttstock are constructed of dark-brown wood. Its metal pieces are decorated with ancient Egyptian ornamentation depicting the revered scarab beetle. It also consists of numerous ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs on its body.

7) Shallow Grave P90

Shallow Grave (Image via Valve)

The Shallow Grave skin was released as part of the Glove collection in 2016. The body of this SMG is adorned with a picture of a beige skeleton consumed in crimson flames. The skin additionally features rune stones to the gun's body and has a rugged, powerful appearance. It exudes mystique and ancient power while maintaining good looks, making it an excellent addition to your CS2 collection.

8) Asiimov P90

Asiimov (Image via Valve)

Asiimov is one of the most well-known and recognizable skins in Counter-Strike history. Painted in a multicolored pattern of white, orange, and black, this skin has geometric and technological elements. Its sci-fi styling and clean aesthetics make it a popular pick for CS2 players worldwide. Any Asiimov skin, especially the P90, is an illustrious addition to your Counter-Strike 2 arsenal, considering its value in the game's skin market.

9) Nostalgia P90

Nostalgia (Image via Valve)

The P90 Nostalgia was introduced as part of the CS20 collection in 2019. The 'nostalgia' that comes with this skin would be its selling point, hence the name. The body of the P90 has numerous graffiti spray-painted in shades of blue and white. Its buttstock features a Counter-Strike 1.6 "main menu" image of a Counter-Terrorist holding a pistol. This skin's nostalgic significance makes it a suitable choice for your CS2 inventory.

10) Elite Build P90

Elite Build (Image via Valve)

Added to the game as part of the Falchion Collection in 2015, the P90 Elite Build is one of the most easily recognizable skins in the world of Counter-Strike 2. Its body is partially decorated with an abstract design that resembles a camouflage pattern painted in various hues of gray. The skin's design is enhanced by beige accents in the shape of icons and texts, while its individual elements are painted matte gray.

These are just some of the best skins for the P90 in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). There are plenty more to pick from on the Steam community market. Each skin has its distinct aesthetic, making it perfect and worthy for gamers to use in-game.