Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) store: Weekly care package, new market UI, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) has finally arrived in its full glory, and Valve has thrown in a few surprises for unanticipating players. One of these is a revamped approach to the weekly drops CS2 players receive when they level up their XP rank, which provides them with more control over their rewards. Moreover, the store now sits plush in the main menu and is not hidden within the UI layers of Steam.

Let us take a detailed look at the changes that CS2 has brought and how it will affect the experience for players who are queuing up.

Weekly care package: Choose your rewards in CS2

In Counter-Strike 2, every time you level up your XP rank, you receive a weekly care package. This care package differs from CS:GO, which had been offering players a single random reward, such as a case, skin, or spray. In CS2, players get to decide what they receive from a few choices, although don't go in expecting rare drops as they are few and far between.

On completing a match and ranking up, you'll be presented with a choice of four in-game items, from which you can select two. These items can include cases, weapon skins, or sprays.

This new approach adds a level of agency to players' in-game progression, allowing them to tailor their rewards to their preferences and playstyle. To access the weekly care package feature in CS2 outside of match end drops, head to the Home tab under Store. This section will have information about how to earn your XP rank and the rewards that come with it.

Your care package rewards will be revealed to you when you earn your first XP rank of the week. This can be found under your profile, showing your progress toward the next rank. You can earn XP by playing various game modes, including Premiere competitive, wingman, casual, and even Deathmatch. However, private matchmaking won't earn you casual XP.

Playing competitive matches might take longer, but you'll earn a substantial amount of more XP per minute than in other game modes. If you play casually, you can still accumulate XP, although the rounds can take more time, especially when applying caution.

Once you rank up, a pop-up will appear, allowing you to choose a couple of rewards for the week. It's advisable to select a case, as it tends to have the highest value and demand. You can also choose one random item from the selection. After choosing, click "Claim Rewards," the items will be added to your inventory.

You can repeat this process the following week if you rank up again. The store will display a silhouette of the items you picked, and your inventory will contain the items for you to use or trade immediately.

Revamped storefront: Streamlined market UI

The CS2 store has received a significant makeover, making it more user-friendly and streamlined. A new Market tab now graces the main menu, simplifying the process of purchasing cases and contributing to the weapon skin market, which has been a lucrative avenue for Valve for eternity.

Clicking on the case icon will open the Market and display all the skins available within that case. However, it won't take you directly to the market listing for the case itself.

The store is also currently offering sticker capsules from the BLAST Paris 2023 under the General tab. The Tools section features a Name Tag, StatTrak Swap Tool pack, and a Storage Container. With these changes, the store experience is more refined, providing players a seamless path to acquiring their desired in-game items.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) not only brings with it an exciting gaming experience but also introduces new features like the weekly care package and a streamlined Market UI, adding depth and convenience to the CS2 experience. So, get ready to rank up, choose your rewards, and dive into the action-packed world of CS2!