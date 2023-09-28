CS2 player count: Counter-Strike 2 immediately reaches a peak of 1.24 million players hours after release

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) was recently released, and it managed to skyrocket the player count to a new peak of over one million. It is a phenomenal number that can accurately gauge the instant success of Valve’s new shooter title. The community has flooded the servers and have already started grinding to top the leaderboards and reign as the best players.

Counter-Strike 2 has been released as a sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and will soon take its rightful place in the esports scene. The excitement and anticipation of the playerbase for the sequel acted like a fan to the flames and boosted the surrounding hype.

The title is currently available for download for everyone on Steam. This article will highlight Counter-Strike 2’s grand success.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) flooded by millions of players on release date

CS2 player count (Image via Steamcharts.com)

Counter-Strike 2 managed to secure a peak of 1.24 million players on the release date itself. This is a monstrous number, as the game is yet to complete its 24-hour cycle. The massive player count is a direct measure of the success that CS2 has managed to secure in mere hours after it went live on Steam.

Around 1.05 million players are currently in-game, according to the charts at the time of writing this article. To put it into perspective, CS:GO dipped to around 800K players during February 2023. The announcement of CS2’s development revived a huge percentage of players and brought them back to the game in anticipation of the new title.

After Counter-Strike 2 went live, the community immediately fired up the updates and caused an influx that might have destabilized the official servers. However, the game seems to be functioning without major hiccups now. The revamped graphics, mechanics, and servers in CS2 are major pillars of success as they caught the attention of everyone in the community.

The developers hosted possibly one of the longest beta phases for the game and slowly incorporated more players. The Limited Beta provided a safe environment to truly test the limits of the game and the official servers. Valve’s decision to fine-tune this new esports title also helped build up the hype in the shooter community.

The anticipation grew with each passing week as more players received invites to the Limited Beta. The huge invitation wave in the last months projected that the title might be near completion as the publisher brought almost all Prime account users on board. However, there were a few conditions that needed to be fulfilled in order to receive the CS2 beta update.

Fortunately, the developers did not make the wait too long and opened the gates to Counter-Strike 2 for the entire playerbase.