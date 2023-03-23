Counter-Strike 2 limited beta test eligibility revealed

Valve has finally announced Counter-Strike 2 and fans are expectedly excited to dip their toes into what the long-awaited update will have to offer. The developers have showcased some of the features players will enjoy when the title arrives and is available in the limited beta test currently online.

The last several weeks have seen multiple leaks and rumors swirling around regarding Counter-Strike 2, CS 2, and Source 2 engine. Drawing from the files found in the game profiles in the NVIDIA Driver update and the files in the latest Dota 2 update, the community was rife with speculations regarding what to expect and when it will arrive.

Valve has finally confirmed the title and players can try the new things that will be on offer in the limited beta test. They will have to meet the eligibility requirements if they wish to participate in the same.

What are the requirements for participating in the Counter-Strike 2 limited beta test?

As mentioned above, a limited beta test is currently available, although not everyone will be able to access it. There are certain eligibility requirements that players will have to meet should they wish to have access to the limited beta test.

The official Twitter handle for CSGO has revealed that players will be selected based "on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team. The following factors have been mentioned in the post:

Players' recent playtime on Valve's official servers

Trust factor

Steam account standing of the player

The official post also clarified that the requirements are not limited to the above-mentioned points, so players may not get access to the limited beta test even if they meet all the stated ones. While the limited nature of the beta will disappoint those who don't make the cut, it makes sense for Valve to test out the waters with a smaller pool of players.

This way, they can iron out any bugs or issues that arise from player feedback before they roll out the title later this year. Valve has not yet provided a concrete release date, but Counter-Strike 2 is slated to arrive in the summer of 2023.

With the upcoming release, fans will be treated to minor changes to popular CSGO maps. Counter-Strike 2 will also feature a sub-tick update and smoke changes. Fans will be hoping for an open beta test and more information regarding the title in the upcoming months.

