Counter-Strike 2 officially announced by Valve: All you need to know

Counter-Strike 2 is officially nearing its release. After several months of radio silence, Valve, the series' developer, has disclosed information regarding the features and release date of CS:GO's much-anticipated sequel.

Counter-Strike 2 will be the fifth iteration in the iconic multiplayer FPS series, Counter Strike, and will be the first game in the series since Counter Strike: Global Offensive's release in August 2012.

A sequel to CS:GO has been rumored to be in the works for a long time now. However, it wasn't until recent weeks that solid proof around the game's development came to light. Valve has confirmed that the CS community can look forward to playing CS2 in the summer of 2023.

CS:GO @CounterStrike Today we're excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience. First, let's talk about smoke grenades: Today we're excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience. First, let's talk about smoke grenades: https://t.co/iTtguRHJ0S

Everything to know about Counter-Strike 2

Map changes

With the release of Counter-Strike 2, fans of the two-decade-long shooter series can look forward to numerous new enhancements and additions. Valve has confirmed that some of the existing maps like Dust 2 and Mirage, among others, will receive minor changes which include improvements to lighting.

Nuke and a few other maps will be receiving game-changing updates and will use the new Source 2 lighting. To bring about these changes, Valve will use a physical-based rendering system that is capable of producing realistic materials, lighting, and reflections.

Some of Counter Strike's oldest maps such as Overpass will receive a major overhaul, as Valve plans to reconstruct the map using Source 2's advanced tools and rendering features. These tools will also be available to community map-makers who are looking to contribute to the game's ecosystem by creating fun and amusing maps.

CS:GO @CounterStrike Location, location, location. Maps in Counter-Strike are core to the game, and maps in Counter-Strike 2 are being improved in every way: Location, location, location. Maps in Counter-Strike are core to the game, and maps in Counter-Strike 2 are being improved in every way: https://t.co/P4oMQslaKB

Sub-tick updates

CS:GO used to evaluate movement and shooting in discrete time intervals called ticks. While this did offer players a seamless experience, the chances of a disparity between click and tick timings were not rare and were often the difference-makers in landing accurate shots or utility. Valve, however, has promised to move beyond the concept of tick-rates in Counter-Strike 2.

In CS2, tick-rates will no longer matter, as the new servers will know the exact moment the players fire a shot or make a move. CS2 servers will accurately calculate the player's actions between ticks, making the experience even smoother.

CS:GO @CounterStrike The most important part of every Counter-Strike match? Shooting and movement. We're going beyond tick rates in Counter-Strike 2: The most important part of every Counter-Strike match? Shooting and movement. We're going beyond tick rates in Counter-Strike 2: https://t.co/tR1CMUC4gr

Smoke changes

Smoke grenades in Counter-Strike 2 will have a dynamic presence, with the utility receiving major enhancements in its appearance and functionality. Players will now be able to see the same smoke regardless of their position,

Smokes will now react to lighting and will fill spaces naturally. Additionally, the shape of the smoke can be altered by either shooting through it or sending in utility, providing even more tactical opportunities for players.

CS:GO @CounterStrike Players are selected for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing. Players are selected for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.

Release date

Valve is yet to reveal a specific release date for the CS:GO sequel. However, fans of Counter-Strike can expect the game to be released in the summer of 2023. Limited testing for CS2 has also kicked off, with select CS:GO players receiving the opportunity to test out the game's new additions. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for news and updates on Counter-Strike 2 and CS:GO.

