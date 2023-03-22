CS:GO teases potential Source 2 release with another Twitter update

CS:GO's official Twitter account has seen some noticeable changes to its banner in recent weeks. A few hours ago, the banner was updated again depicting a potential Counter-Strike logo.

Previously, the banner depicted five Counter-Strike icons from the game, followed by a series of 14 icons in an infinite loop, and then rolled it back to the previous cover again. As the Twitter handle of CS:GO is mostly active in providing the latest news and updates of the game, fans seem to be excited about every small change in the account.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky NEW CSGO BANNER, NEW CSGO 2 LOGO?



In lightmode NEW CSGO BANNER, NEW CSGO 2 LOGO?In lightmode https://t.co/bzQ9uKXB4O

Counter-Strike has always been in the spotlight since its initial release as a Half-Life mod back in 2000. The sequels to the game, namely Condition Zero and Source, did not seem to receive much limelight over 12 years after the original's release.

It took CS:GO an entire year, even with so many new features and the Arms Deal Update, to grab the fans' attention.

The Twitter banner may become official CS:GO Source 2 logo

Valve recently registered trademarks for CS2 trademarks from the US Patent Office and according to SteamDB, the database of Counter-Strike:GO has been receiving a bunch of depots on a frequent basis. There have been a few reports that the game will receive a new logo soon, and it seems like the day has finally arrived.

The logo currently depicts the words C and S with the logo of the official Counter-Strike in between them. While there has been no confirmation of the current logo being carried forward during the official release of Source 2 update, it can be assumed to resemble the banner currently posted on their Twitter handle.

Recently, it was also reported that a few players went to Valve Headquarters to play the game in its current state. The version they tested was said to be almost ready for release on the public servers.

Poll : 0 votes