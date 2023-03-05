Counter-strike 2 has become the talk of the gaming community, with Nvidia’s new game profiles showing up in the February update. The title will reportedly be released as a sequel to Valve’s biggest First-Person Shooter (FPS) creation, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO).

The prequel title has established a long and shining legacy in esports. The competitive stage that it presented brought several talented players into the spotlight. A lot of hype surrounds the possibility of Counter-Strike 2’s release, as it can add more value and bring new opportunities for young players.

Let us take a deeper dive into the potential of Counter-Strike 2 and the new features players can expect from it.

Counter-Strike 2 and all expected key features

Valve can potentially gain a massive player base with the production and release of Counter-Strike 2. However, players can be selective about leaving their comfort zones and moving to a new environment. The finished product’s quality, flexibility, and stability will ultimately determine the shift.

The possibility of the new title soared after some sources confirmed that a secret team of pro players was flown out to test the beta version at the Valve headquarters. The community looks forward to this sequel and significant improvements from its predecessor.

All expected Counter-Strike 2 improvements

The developers of any online multiplayer title need to lend an ear to the player base occasionally. Player feedback is a crucial metric for polishing games catering to large communities of fans and enthusiasts.

Keeping that in mind, this article will go through some of the anticipated features that the CS community expects out of Counter-Strike 2:

1) Matchmaking fairness

Unbalanced matchmaking is one of the top reasons for players abandoning the classic competitive system in CS: GO. The queue times can be absurdly high, and players with varied skill gaps are matched together, making the matches less enjoyable.

A fairer matchmaking system is expected in Counter-Strike 2 to level the playing field. The title might also feature a leaderboard that refreshes at a set interval and provides insight into the top players.

2) Anti-cheat

HEROIC @heroicgg Counter-Strike 2 wishlist:



- matchmaking system that resets every 2 months with a leaderboard

- kernel anti-cheat

- gamemodes like surf, kz & bhop integrated into the game

- better experience first time opening the game

- 128 tick

- improve demo viewer

- cooldowns for toxicity

Valorant was among the first esports titles to feature intrusive anti-cheat software. The developers can leap and join the list with Counter-Strike 2. Implementing more powerful anti-cheat software could solve one of the biggest complaints of the player base.

The use of third-party software, or hack tools, is a bannable offense in all online multiplayer titles. A new anti-cheat system could deter hackers from flooding into Valve’s potential upcoming title.

3) Higher tick-rate

The current CS: GO title operates on a 64-tick server in the official matchmaking system. The newer shooter titles have already moved on to 128-tick, making their performance smoother and more consistent. Players can still find a few community servers in CS: GO that feature 128 tick-rate.

The player base expects developers to implement high tick-rate servers in the upcoming shooter title by default.

4) Replay smoothness

ohnePixel @ohnePixel my wishlist for counter-strike 2 as a csgo streamer



- source 2

- 128 tick

- matchmaking overhaul (leaderboards)

- twitch drops

- creator codes

The replay and demo system in CS: GO is one of the winning aspects of the classic. However, the system is quite old and can run into problems. Players have high hopes from Counter-Strike 2 to feature a more sophisticated replay system.

Players can also share demo files of their match replays which can be viewed in CS: GO. An ingrained feature fluidly allowing the sharing of replays in the social circle could be game-changing for Valve’s upcoming title.

5) Toxicity cooldown

The CS: GO community is known for its unforgiving and brutal nature. There have been multiple incidents where the toxicity level would make the game unplayable. Players expect the upcoming title to have strict norms against toxicity and devise the necessary punishments. Communication bans and matchmaking cooldowns are among the most popular choices to deter toxicity.

Another emerging idea that can be implemented is an “honor system” that queues toxic players of the same kind. This method ensures player counts do not dip and behaving players can enjoy clean competitive matches.

It is important to remember that the release or production of Counter-Strike 2 has not been confirmed by Valve or any developers. All the expectations and features remain speculations and are based on the potential release of the title. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

