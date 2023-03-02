A recent Twitter post from @gabefollower hinted at the potential release of Counter-Strike 2, a sequel to one of Valve’s biggest creations, CS:GO. The community has theorized about the release of Valve’s famous first-person shooter (FPS) title for quite a while.

The images attached to the tweet showcased Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s executable file accompanied by the name “csgos2.exe, cs2.exe” in the Nvidia driver’s game profiles. Players have been requesting a sequel for a long time as Valve’s evergreen title crossed its 10-year anniversary.

The presence of a new executable file showing up as Counter-strike 2 has thrown the entire community into a frenzy. Here are all the details and speculations around the possible release of CS:GO's sequel.

Nvidia’s updated driver game profile shows “Counter-strike 2” executable

Gabe Follower @gabefollower Aquarius @aquaismissing With one of the latest NVIDIA Drivers a new Game Profile has been added to the NVIDIA Control Panel called "Counter-strike 2"!!



Apparently it has 2 executables:

- csgos2.exe

Apparently it has 2 executables:

- csgos2.exe

- cs2.exe

The latest Nvidia driver update reportedly has a new game profile with the name “Counter-strike 2”. However, it cannot be found directly on the system as the Nvidia drivers only show the profiles of the applications installed.

The new game profile apparently entered the scripts with Nvidia’s driver update in the month of February 2023.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is going strong and hosts some of the biggest tournaments with several professional teams. The introduction of a sequel could pull back a huge percentage of players from other competitive shooter titles.

Nvidia game profiles

‎Gabe Follower @gabefollower We've checked all drivers for the last few month, and looks like it appeared somewhere in February. You can check it out yourself by opening NVIDIA Control Panel and unticking this box in 3D settings. We've checked all drivers for the last few month, and looks like it appeared somewhere in February. You can check it out yourself by opening NVIDIA Control Panel and unticking this box in 3D settings. https://t.co/GKgTsNYHzJ

Nvidia graphics card users can check out the new Counter-strike 2 game profile from the Nvidia control panel. Fans and enthusiasts can follow the steps listed below to quickly view this new profile.

Right-click on your desktop and click on “Nvidia control panel”

The Nvidia control panel will pop up. Head over to “Manage 3D settings”

Untick the “Show only programs found on this computer” setting

Click on the drop-down menu above the unticked option and scroll down on the alphabetically sorted list

A set of new game profiles with “Counter-strike 2” will be available

The list will show two executable files named “csgos2.exe” and “cs2.exe”

Apart from the two obvious Counter-strike 2 game profiles, the list will also contain “counterstrikeonline2.exe” and “cs02launcher.exe”. They are present directly above the current Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (csgo.exe) executable file, which is live on Steam.

The presence of such profiles under separate profile hint at the possible release of CS:GO’s sequel.

Counter-strike 2

There have been several rumors in the Reddit community that have outlined the existence of Counter-strike 2 in the past. All the discussions have highlighted the fact that Valve might try to release CS:GO’s sequel in a new engine - likely to be Source 2.

However, the Source 2 engine is already quite old and already hosts famous titles like DOTA2 and Half-Life: Alyx. This might suggest that Valve will build CS:GO's sequel on a newer version of the same engine to provide improved gameplay and graphics.

Various speculations can be drawn from Nvidia’s latest game profiles. Valve might take a page from Blizzard Entertainment and introduce a sequel to the current Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, similar to Overwatch 2. This has quite a few complications as the original CS:GO is built on the Source engine and developers might face limitations.

CS:GO remains a highly competitive esports title and boasts a massive community. The player base has longed for an improved sequel of the game for a long time, which gives rise to a different assumption. Valve might have chosen patience over the popular choice to introduce Counter-strike 2 to the masses.

The influx of FPS players has increased greatly in the last few years due to the debut of different hero-shooter titles like Valorant and Overwatch 2.

The free-to-play nature of these games has brought several talented players from the younger generations onto the stage. This might just be the perfect time to announce CS:GO's sequel and expand the competitive platform for all new FPS talents.

Valve has not officially addressed this discovery at the time of writing this article. It is important to remember that these are merely assumptions from a single dataset found in Nvidia driver’s game profiles. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

