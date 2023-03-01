The new Valorant Agent will be revealed in a VCT LOCK//IN showmatch on the final day of the competition. The Grand Final will take place on March 4, 2023, and mark the end of this offline event after one of the four qualified teams secure the champions title.

The new Agent is reportedly named “Gekko” and will join Valorant’s roster in the upcoming Episode 6 Act 2 update. The match will feature players from different teams and showcase gameplay with the new Valorant Agent. The VCT LOCK//IN 2023 tournament is scheduled to kick-start its playoff stage on March 2, 2023.

Let us look closer at Valorant’s new Agent and the showmatch for VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

Valorant Agent Gekko to be revealed in VCT LOCK//IN showmatch before Grand Finals

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Tune into the final day of Want to see the new VALORANT Agent in action?Tune into the final day of #VCTLOCKIN to see a Showmatch featuring the Agent and stay for a banger Grand Finals! Want to see the new VALORANT Agent in action? 💥Tune into the final day of #VCTLOCKIN to see a Showmatch featuring the Agent and stay for a banger Grand Finals!

Riot Games introduces new playable content with every seasonal update, including weapon bundles, battle passes, sprays, and player cards. However, the Episode 6 Act 2 patch will likely add a new Agent to Valorant. This upcoming character is reportedly named “Gekko” and will be live in action on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Professional players participating in the LOCK//IN 2023 tournament and some fan-favorite streamers will be forming two teams for the showmatch. Both teams will have access to the new Agent and present “Gekko” alongside their ability kit.

VCT LOCK//IN showmatch

The VCT LOCK//IN showmatch will occur before the Grand Finals and reveal the new Valorant Agent. This will be a one-of-a-kind showmatch where the audience can witness the new character in action.

Two teams will be participating in the showmatch - Team Tarik and FRTTT. The full details of the members of both teams have not been confirmed. G2 Mimi will join Team Tarik, and GES Skrossi will team up with FRTTT for the LOCK//IN 2023 showmatch.

Valorant Agent Gekko

The upcoming Agent will reportedly be an initiator character. Riot Games had previously decided that long-range deployable abilities would only be in Totem form. This raises many questions, as Fade’s Haunt ability already uses this method.

The grand reveal of “Gekko” will be an exciting event as fans witness their abilities and mechanics. However, it will require some experience to grasp the nature and playstyle of the new Valorant Agent.

Fans can watch the showmatch live on Twitch, YouTube, and VALORANTesports.com. The match is scheduled to be live-streamed on March 4, 2023, at 9 am PT/ 2 am JST/ 2 pm BRT.

Poll : 0 votes