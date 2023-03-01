VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Semi-finals: Full match schedule, teams qualified, dates, and more

Kicking off on February 13, 2023, the ongoing VCT LOCK//IN 2023 event featured 32 of the best teams invited to São Paulo, Brazil. With all officially partnered teams and two Chinese invites, the battles in the Alpha and Omega groups have been phenomenally intense. Only four teams from these two brackets remain after two weeks of intense matches.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 proved to be one of the biggest Valorant esports events till date. The ongoing event kicked off the 2023 VCT season, where the participating teams went on a journey to secure additional slots for their region at the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo. The single-elimination format made the tournament particularly difficult for many contenders, but that being said, the top teams prevailed.

As of writing this article, fans are still wondering which of the four remaining teams will emerge victorious as each roster boasts incredible talent.

Match schedule for Omega and Alpha group teams semi-finals alongside other details at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 featured two groups where 32 participating teams were divided into groups of 16 each. The two groups, namely Alpha and Omega, featured matches between these teams. Of each group, only two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Since there's no lower bracket involved in the single-elimination format, every team that was defeated once was eliminated from the tournament. While the system shocked many fans at first, Riot mentioned that this rule was implemented to make the tournament more time-friendly.

As the semi-finals approach, these are the four teams remaining in the tournament, two of whom will be making their way to the Grand Finals on March 4, 2023:

LOUD

DRX

Natus Vincere

FNATIC

Semi-finals schedule for VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Fans will be able to enjoy the semi-finals of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 live on March 2, 2023 at 6:00 pm CET/10:30 pm IST/9:00 am PST.

Listed below is the complete schedule for the semi-final games in the Alpha and Omega brackets:

Semi-finals Alpha

LOUD VS DRX: March 2, 2023 (6:00 pm CET/10:30 pm IST/9:00 am PST)

Semi-finals Omega

Natus Vincere vs FNATIC: March 3, 2023 (6:00 pm CET/10:30 pm IST/9:00 am PST)

The very first game of the semi-finals will see Brazilian giants LOUD facing off against DRX. Both teams have performed phenomenally well in the tournament, with the Brazilian roster certainly exceeding expectations. LOUD has taken full advantage of the home crowd as they haven't lost a single game in the event yet.

DRX, on the other hand, has defeated legendary teams like Cloud9 on their journey to qualification. The South Korean team will undoubtedly be a strong opponent for LOUD in the semi-finals.

For the Omega Group Finals, fans will witness the legendary NAVI take on FNATIC. NAVI has an excellent roster, with each member being an international LAN winner in the past. FNATIC, on the other hand, have proven themselves to be strong contenders on countless occasions.

The matchups between the teams are likely to be very interesting as the two final winners will face each other in the Grand Finals on March 4, 2023 6:00 pm CET/10:30 pm IST/9:00 am PST.

Fans can catch the semi-finals live on the official VCT channels on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.tv. Alternatively, viewers can tune into the watch parties of their favorite content creators for a more interactive experience.

