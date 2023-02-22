"I will get better in this role and dominate": SkRossi on playing Initiators at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

On February 13, 2023, the Alpha stage of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 began featuring 16 out of the 32 teams battling against each other. After a week of neck-to-neck matches and enthralling fights, it is time to head to the Omega stage. It will feature the other half of the teams vying for qualification. Both the stages of the tournament are single-elimination, meaning that a single defeat could send the losing team home.

On February 22, 2023, the Omega Stage of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will begin, featuring 16 talented contenders showcasing their skills to Valorant's global audience. The top two teams from this stage will proceed to the Playoffs that begin in a week.

The winners of the Omega bracket will then meet LOUD and DRX from the Alpha bracket as they contest for the grand title and an additional spot for their respective regions at the VCT 2023 Tokyo Masters.

SkRossi talks about switching from Duelist to Initiator role for Global Esports at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Sao Paulo

In a pre-event press conference for the VCT LOCK//IN Omega stage teams, Global Esports' star player and one of India's top talents, Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar, answered several questions put forward by the media.

SkRossi is predominantly a Duelist and has always been seen on aggressive Agents. With a pick rate of over 72%, Jett is his favorite Agent to play, followed by Chamber (17%) before his transformative nerfs. However, for LOCK//IN 2023 and the upcoming VCT season, SkRossi will be regularly playing an Initiator role, as seen on his YouTube streams.

Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to ask SkRossi about his new role for Global Esports and how he has been adjusting to it. SkRossi replied,

"I went from asking my players to break recon to being the guy that breaks recons now, it feels alright. It's like a new challenge for me and it's a reset for my entire thing because these past two years, I've only been playing Duelist. Now it's a new role."

Ganesh then talked about the evident change in the playstyles of Initiator Agents compared to Agents like Chamber or other Duelists. He said,

"I have to learn a lot of new things about being an Initiator, like to calm myself down, not give away my life in the game easily, not to take unnecessary duels or to not take risks."

He further added,

"It was hard in the beginning, but we have a really good coaching staff and players who have been helping me develop as an Initiator. I'm still working on that, but in time, I will get better in this role and dominate."

Global Esports is the sole representative of India and South Asia in VCT LOCK//IN 2023 and the franchised leagues overall. SkRossi is among only two Indian players competing in this highly-regarded Valorant event.

With the support of Valorant enthusiasts nationwide, Global Esports has embarked on a challenging journey to compete against the world's strongest teams.

SkRossi and his team will take on Team Vitality in their opening match of the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 on February 23, 2023, at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST. Interested readers can join Valorant esports' Twitch, or YouTube handles to watch the event live.

