"I was emotionally connected to my previous team"- Global Esports SkRossi on team chemistry in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is going strong as the tournament is now stepping into the Omega stage, with the remaining 16 teams ready to take on each other on the big stage in Brazil. Fans have been extremely excited to see their favorite teams fight to secure an extra slot for their region at the VCT Masters 2023.

With the Alpha stage concluding on February 20, 2023, Omega teams have been preparing for their games. Fans are excited to see teams like Global Esports perform on the big stage with renowned teams worldwide. At the pre-event press conference, players from the Omega stage, such as SkRossi, had a few words to share on their journey till the VCT LOCK//IN.

SkRossi shares his experience about switching rosters and having teammates from across the globe in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar is an Indian professional Valorant player currently playing under Global Esports. He has been a phenomenal player and has proven his mechanical prowess countless times, even in international VCT tournaments.

With Global Esports successfully securing a partnership slot, SkRossi is ready to compete at the VCT LOCK//IN as the tournament kicks off the 2023 VCT season for Valorant esports.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, SkRossi was asked to share his thoughts on being on a newly formed seven-man roster for Global Esports, and building team chemistry with the players at the VCT LOCK//IN Omega stage pre-event press conference.

To this, SkRossi thoroughly explained his insight on the roster shift. He started by explaining his emotional attachment to the original Global Esports roster and how it changed the dynamics of the teamplay upon the change:

"It was hard initially. Mostly because I was connected emotionally to my previous team. But now the players are from different teams and regions."

skrossi @skrossigg Some pictures from the press conference 🥰 Some pictures from the press conference 🥰 https://t.co/2hdTyjwm8S

He added to the statement by explaining the small downsides of playing with higher latency as well:

"It was hard for me to play from India as well because of the ping and not being with the team in Korea. No team-bonding. "

He then continued his statement by praising the current staff and talking about the experience he is having with the newly-formed Global Esports roster:

"But all the coaching staff were very kind. They always helped. They always talked and had fun while we practiced."

As many would agree, it was hard for Rossi to adjust to the new dynamics and prepare for arguably one of the biggest VCT events. He added more of his thoughts by saying how the process slowly became more comfortable over time:

"In the initial stages, it was hard, of course. But after a few days, we gelled up pretty well."

With the VCT LOCK//IN Omega stage ready to commence, SkRossi mentioned his experience of finally meeting his teammates in person as they prepare for the tournament in Brazil. He also mentioned that the players are extremely kind and humble, which makes it easier to adjust:

"Now after finally coming to Brazil, we are meeting them in-person. All my teammates are very humble and very friendly. So it has been pretty easy for me."

Fans interested in catching the opening matchup of Global Esports against Team Vitality live can capture the game live on February 23, 2023, at 6:00 PM CET // 10:30 PM IST through the official VCT handles on YouTube and Twitch.tv.

