Acend star cNed reportedly set to join Team Vitality's Valorant team

Professional Valorant player Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek is reportedly all set to join Team Vitality. He currently plays for Team Acend.

Vitality is a French professional esports organization that currently plays in the EMEA region. It was formed back in 2016 and entered the professional Valorant scene in 2021. Since then, they have had many wins to their name.

Recently, the team succeeded in becoming one of the only ten teams to be franchised with the game from the EMEA region and one of thirty teams in the world.

Being a partner under Valorant's Partner program for VCT 2023, the team will be competing in the EMEA International League alongside teams like NAVI, Team Liquid, Fnatic, FUT Esports and more.

Since Acend is not a partner, they won't be able to compete in the upcoming event

According to various sources online, cNed will reportedly be joining Team Vitality as their fourth player. Currently, the team only has three active players - ceNder, BONECOLD and baddyG.

Santeri "BONECOLD" Sassi is the current in-game leader for the French team and earlier used to play alongside cNed.

Fans are confident that the new IGL knows what the team needs going forward. Given the experience and skills cNed brings to the table, it isn't surprising to see Team Vitality aiming for the best from the region.

Considered one of the best players in the game, he is mostly seen as a Duelist with Jett or as a Sentinel with Chamber. Apart from this, the player also has big wins to his name.

Along with Acend, he became the world's first ever Valorant Champion in 2021 after defeating Gambit Esports in a three-to-two close match.

Team Vitality Overview: 2022

Team Vitality's performances this year have been mixed. Earlier this year, they won VCT 2022: Europe Stage 1 Challengers - Open Qualifier 1 against team KOI. Their most recent achievement included them securing second position against FUT Esports in the VRL 2022: Finals, after losing by a close two-to-three scoreline.

As of now, there has been no official announcement from either Team Vitality or the player himself. Both of their fans are now eagerly waiting for confirmation.

