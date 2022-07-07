Acend cNed Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Valorant has certainly reached great heights since the first-person shooter game began its tale in June 2020. Many competitive CS: GO players made the switch to Riot's strategic shooter, swiftly creating their own success stories after the game’s release.
One such story is that of Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek, a Turkish Valorant professional player. The twenty-year-old player is currently a part of the Acend roster that won the Valorant Champions 2021 and claimed the world championship title.
The player’s remarkable aim and reflexes leave fans and viewers in awe during his incredible performances, and many are interested in the professional gamer's crosshair and settings.
Everything to know about Acend cNed's Valorant settings
Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek is one of the few players in the world who is compared to superstar Tyson "TenZ" Ngo in terms of Jett gameplay, and there is a very good reason for this. cNed is an extremely aggressive Valorant player who loves to use Jett and Chamber as his main agents.
However, mastering the game's mechanics isn’t the only thing that a professional needs to keep their gameplay at the highest quality. They also need to have a good gaming system that enables them to stay on top with superior performance.
This article will detail everything that the Turkish pro player uses to maintain his performance above all others and includes settings, peripherals, and more.
The following is everything that is known about Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek's Valorant settings and peripherals:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.32
- eDPI: 256
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length:
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.128
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE ZA12
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB White
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Chair: Unknown
- Microphone: Unknown
- Mixer: Unknown
- Webcam: Unknown
- Arm: Unknown
PC Setting
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080
- RAM: Unknown
- Motherboard: Unknown
- Cabinet: Unknown
- AIO Cooler: Unknown
Note: The settings and peripherals mentioned above will likely change from time to time, as professional esports players always try to improve their performance.