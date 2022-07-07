Acend cNed Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Valorant has certainly reached great heights since the first-person shooter game began its tale in June 2020. Many competitive CS: GO players made the switch to Riot's strategic shooter, swiftly creating their own success stories after the game’s release.

One such story is that of Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek, a Turkish Valorant professional player. The twenty-year-old player is currently a part of the Acend roster that won the Valorant Champions 2021 and claimed the world championship title.

The player’s remarkable aim and reflexes leave fans and viewers in awe during his incredible performances, and many are interested in the professional gamer's crosshair and settings.

Everything to know about Acend cNed's Valorant settings

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek is one of the few players in the world who is compared to superstar Tyson "TenZ" Ngo in terms of Jett gameplay, and there is a very good reason for this. cNed is an extremely aggressive Valorant player who loves to use Jett and Chamber as his main agents.

However, mastering the game's mechanics isn’t the only thing that a professional needs to keep their gameplay at the highest quality. They also need to have a good gaming system that enables them to stay on top with superior performance.

This article will detail everything that the Turkish pro player uses to maintain his performance above all others and includes settings, peripherals, and more.

The following is everything that is known about Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek's Valorant settings and peripherals:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.32

eDPI: 256

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 0

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length:

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.128

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE ZA12

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB White

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Chair: Unknown

Microphone: Unknown

Mixer: Unknown

Webcam: Unknown

Arm: Unknown

PC Setting

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: Unknown

Motherboard: Unknown

Cabinet: Unknown

AIO Cooler: Unknown

Note: The settings and peripherals mentioned above will likely change from time to time, as professional esports players always try to improve their performance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far