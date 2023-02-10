SkRossi Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar is a professional Valorant player from India who is currently signed with Global Esports. The individual quickly rose to fame after he showed the world his exceptional mechanical prowess in Riot Games' shooter title, mostly while playing Agents like Jett.
The player had already made his mark on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive prior to trying his hand at Valorant. He has also displayed some confident performances on many occasions and in several tournaments, gaining a large fan following over the past few years.
Many fans will recognize him as a part of Global Esports, the only team from India to make it to the franchised leagues of Valorant. As the squad is set to make it to the big leagues with their entry into VCT LOCK//IN, many readers may be wondering about SkRossi's current settings, which he might use in upcoming events.
Everything fans need to know about SkRossi's Valorant settings in 2023
SkRossi is considered to be one of the best players from his region. Global Esports fans are extremely hyped to see him play in the VCT LOCK//IN.
Mentioned below are all the known Valorant in-game settings and configurations that SkRossi uses. One must be aware that certain settings are subject to regular change, as most professionals like to tweak their configurations once in a while.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.42
- eDPI: 336
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: Unknown
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
- Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: V
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Rotate: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Unknown
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
One can use the provided settings on their Valorant ID to try and replicate SkRossi's in-game experience. However, it is recommended to customize the given settings according to the player's playstyle. This is because some of the shown above configurations are often subjective. One can navigate to the game's Settings tab from the main menu to find all the relevant options.
Right now, SkRossi has a total of 137K subscribers on YouTube, where he often uploads clips. He has gained a huge fan following, especially on the international stage after Global Esports secured a partnership slot with Riot.