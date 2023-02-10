SkRossi Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar is a professional Valorant player from India who is currently signed with Global Esports. The individual quickly rose to fame after he showed the world his exceptional mechanical prowess in Riot Games' shooter title, mostly while playing Agents like Jett.

The player had already made his mark on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive prior to trying his hand at Valorant. He has also displayed some confident performances on many occasions and in several tournaments, gaining a large fan following over the past few years.

Many fans will recognize him as a part of Global Esports, the only team from India to make it to the franchised leagues of Valorant. As the squad is set to make it to the big leagues with their entry into VCT LOCK//IN, many readers may be wondering about SkRossi's current settings, which he might use in upcoming events.

Everything fans need to know about SkRossi's Valorant settings in 2023

SkRossi is considered to be one of the best players from his region. Global Esports fans are extremely hyped to see him play in the VCT LOCK//IN.

Mentioned below are all the known Valorant in-game settings and configurations that SkRossi uses. One must be aware that certain settings are subject to regular change, as most professionals like to tweak their configurations once in a while.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.42

eDPI: 336

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: Unknown

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 0

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: V

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Rotate: Unknown

Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Unknown

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Medium

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

One can use the provided settings on their Valorant ID to try and replicate SkRossi's in-game experience. However, it is recommended to customize the given settings according to the player's playstyle. This is because some of the shown above configurations are often subjective. One can navigate to the game's Settings tab from the main menu to find all the relevant options.

Right now, SkRossi has a total of 137K subscribers on YouTube, where he often uploads clips. He has gained a huge fan following, especially on the international stage after Global Esports secured a partnership slot with Riot.

