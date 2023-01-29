Adil "ScreaM" is a Valorant player who is currently a member of Karmine Corp. He's also popular on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitive scene, where the individual became popular and gained a large fan following for his mechanical skills.
Ever since he transitioned to Riot Games' shooter, fans have been interested in learning about the settings and configurations he uses in-game. A big reason for this is that ScreaM has always displayed top-notch mechanical prowess against his opponents, gaining recognition through his famous one-shot kills.
Everything fans need to know about Karmine Corp player ScreaM's Valorant settings
Valorant fans who are interested in replicating ScreaM's in-game settings can use the ones offered below:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.741
- eDPI: 296.4
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 0
- Inner Line Length: 0
- Inner Line Thickness: 0
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
- Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: F
- Use/Equip Ability 2: A
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Rotate: Rotate
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.824
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: Unknown
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW251H
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: SteelSeries 6Gv2
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Chair: Secretlab x Team Liquid Gaming Chair
PC Setting
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080
- Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 Unify
More about ScreaM
While ScreaM's performances haven't been the best during VCT: Champions 2022 with Team Liquid, fans are expecting a different path for his VCT journey in 2023. It's also worth mentioning that Karmine Corp is an officially partnered team.
ScreaM currently has a following of 1.5 million on Twitch. Although he is not as active as some of the other professional players in the scene, he is seen streaming Valorant and interacting with his fans every now and then.
ScreaM's Valorant settings are quite easy to replicate in-game as they are simple and do not include complicated keybinds. However, it is always recommended to use these configurations with a few preference-based tweaks.