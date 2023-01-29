Adil "ScreaM" is a Valorant player who is currently a member of Karmine Corp. He's also popular on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitive scene, where the individual became popular and gained a large fan following for his mechanical skills.

Ever since he transitioned to Riot Games' shooter, fans have been interested in learning about the settings and configurations he uses in-game. A big reason for this is that ScreaM has always displayed top-notch mechanical prowess against his opponents, gaining recognition through his famous one-shot kills.

Everything fans need to know about Karmine Corp player ScreaM's Valorant settings

Valorant fans who are interested in replicating ScreaM's in-game settings can use the ones offered below:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.741

eDPI: 296.4

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 0

Inner Line Length: 0

Inner Line Thickness: 0

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: F

Use/Equip Ability 2: A

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Rotate: Rotate

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.824

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Frame Rate Limit: Unknown

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW251H

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: SteelSeries 6Gv2

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Chair: Secretlab x Team Liquid Gaming Chair

PC Setting

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 Unify

More about ScreaM

While ScreaM's performances haven't been the best during VCT: Champions 2022 with Team Liquid, fans are expecting a different path for his VCT journey in 2023. It's also worth mentioning that Karmine Corp is an officially partnered team.

ScreaM currently has a following of 1.5 million on Twitch. Although he is not as active as some of the other professional players in the scene, he is seen streaming Valorant and interacting with his fans every now and then.

ScreaM's Valorant settings are quite easy to replicate in-game as they are simple and do not include complicated keybinds. However, it is always recommended to use these configurations with a few preference-based tweaks.

