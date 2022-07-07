ScreaM's Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant’s esports ecosystem is one of the most active ones. Among the many Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s stars who have joined the game since its release in June 2020, Team Liquid's Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom, and his younger brother, Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom, are among the best.

During their long tenure, they successfully propelled Team Liquid to become one of the top rosters in the entire EMEA and have appeared in various international tournaments.

However, ScreaM has been the best player in Team Liquid for quite some time, and it's no surprise that players look up to him. Consequently, many are curious about what peripherals and settings he uses for his gameplay, and this article covers exactly those.

Everything to know about Team Liquid ScreaM's Valorant settings

During most Valorant tournaments, ScreaM usually prefers aggressive roles like Duelists and uses Raze as his main agent. The esports professional is admired for his crisp aim and otherworldly game sense.

The following are all you need to know about the settings and peripherals used by Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom in Valorant:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.786

eDPI: 314.4

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.824

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW251H

Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight 2

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: SteelSeries 6Gv2

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Chair: Secretlab x Team Liquid Gaming Chair

Microphone: Unknown

Mixer: Unknown

Webcam: Unknown

Arm: Unknown

PC Setting

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: Unknown

Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 Unify

Cabinet: Unknown

AIO Cooler: Unknown

All the above-mentioned details are subject to change, as content creators often tweak their settings.

