ScreaM's Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant’s esports ecosystem is one of the most active ones. Among the many Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s stars who have joined the game since its release in June 2020, Team Liquid's Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom, and his younger brother, Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom, are among the best.
During their long tenure, they successfully propelled Team Liquid to become one of the top rosters in the entire EMEA and have appeared in various international tournaments.
However, ScreaM has been the best player in Team Liquid for quite some time, and it's no surprise that players look up to him. Consequently, many are curious about what peripherals and settings he uses for his gameplay, and this article covers exactly those.
Everything to know about Team Liquid ScreaM's Valorant settings
During most Valorant tournaments, ScreaM usually prefers aggressive roles like Duelists and uses Raze as his main agent. The esports professional is admired for his crisp aim and otherworldly game sense.
The following are all you need to know about the settings and peripherals used by Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom in Valorant:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.786
- eDPI: 314.4
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.824
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW251H
- Mouse: Finalmouse Ultralight 2
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Keyboard: SteelSeries 6Gv2
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Chair: Secretlab x Team Liquid Gaming Chair
- Microphone: Unknown
- Mixer: Unknown
- Webcam: Unknown
- Arm: Unknown
PC Setting
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080
- RAM: Unknown
- Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 Unify
- Cabinet: Unknown
- AIO Cooler: Unknown
All the above-mentioned details are subject to change, as content creators often tweak their settings.