"Their ego is higher than their skill": Valorant pros SkRossi and modeskiii drama explained after toxic Twitter spat ends peacefully

With the heat building up for the upcoming line of Valorant tournaments, one of India's most reputed professional Valorant players, Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar has opened up about being a victim of toxicity, one of the most prominent issues in online gaming.
However, to everyone's astonishment, the toxic behavior experienced by SkRossi came from another professional player. It seems that modeskiii from Action PH, one of the Philippines' top Valorant rosters, was the player being discussed. Rossi then added on to his initial tweet.
In the tweets, SkRossi mentioned the toxic behavior of Filipino players in general, while specifically highlighting the coarse demeanor of Action PH. While Rossi abstained from mentioning the player in question, the comment section didn't shy away from erupting into a heated discussion.
How did the Valorant Community react to SkRossi's comments on toxicity
Soon after SkRossi's tweet, the Valorant communities representing India and the Philippines started engaging in a rather heated discussion. A few members of Action PH responded by saying that they have never made any toxic approach towards Global Esports or Indian gamers in general.
A chunk of the community felt that Rossi's tweet incorrectly generalized the whole of the Philippines and its Valorant community instead of directing the accusation towards Action PH or modeskiii in particular.
modeskiii replied to SkRossi's actions with a series of tweets, with the Philippines' Valorant crowd backing him up.
Initially, modeskiii mentioned that he would be filing a defamation lawsuit against SkRossi for his comments.
He added on, stating his intention to contact Global Esports to report Rossi's behavior. modeskiii mentioned instances which could have led to the current scenario.
Emman, one of modeskiii's teammates from Action PH, highlighted the fact that Rossi had perhaps made a mistake by generalizing the situation. Rossi later replied with his own thoughts on the situation.
The Indian Valorant community stood up for SkRossi, similar to the Philippines' support for modeskiii and Action PH, while the entire South Asian Valorant community witnessed it unfold.
Valorant pros SkRossi and modeskiii make amends
Fortunately, the feud ended with SkRossi and modeskiii issuing tweets of apologies to each other, putting the entire issue to rest.
According to Ching from Alpha Esports, the two Valorant esports athletes hopped onto Discord to resolve the issues impeding their professional relationship. Despite the gaming industry being known for toxicity, it is wholesome moments like this that bring the community together.