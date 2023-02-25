"It will be fun playing against the home crowd"- Fnatic Boaster on playing against FURIA at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

On the third day of VCT LOCK//IN 2023, fans got to witness an exceptional matchup between two top dogs from their respective regions. European giants Fnatic took on the North American roster of Sentinels in front of a huge crowd at São Paulo, Brazil. With two fan-favorite teams in the arena, viewers were particularly excited to see who would emerge victorious in the single-elimination format of the Omega group.

While the North American roster lost against Fnatic, fans will continue to support Sentinels for the rest of their VCT 2023 journey. Fnatic successfully defeated Sentinels, and are one step closer to securing a slot for their region at VCT Masters 2023. With the European team claiming the win, the roster had a lot to share after their game.

Fnatic Boaster on progressing to the semifinals and facing a home team at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Jake "Boaster" Howlett is a British professional Valorant player who's currently playing for Fnatic. He previously made his mark on the competitive CS:GO scene, where he played for various British teams. Howlett is well-known for his exceptional Controller play and excellent IGL (in-game leader) capabilities.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports at the post-match press conference of the Sentinels vs Fnatic game of VCT LOCK//IN, Boaster was asked if he was looking forward to playing against FURIA, a Brazilian team in their home crowd. Boaster was eager to share his response and stated:

"I think I'm down to play both teams. But if we were to play Furia, I think that would be quite fun."

Boaster mentioned that crowds mostly tend to cheer for Fnatic as the European roster is favored by many VCT fans. However, during their game against Sentinels at VCT LOCK//IN, fans were comparatively less cheerful:

"Never really had a crowd not rooting for us, except today, kind of. But there were a few crazy fans out there screaming their hearts out. I could definitely hear them."

Boaster continued his statement by mentioning how his team would be even more excited upon hearing cheers from the audience. He later added that the last matchup against Sentinels was different, and that it helped them communicate better:

"Something like what Derke was saying, like when he gets a kill, the crowd goes cheering. But today was different, we were getting a kill, and were actually getting to communicate. I'm down for Furia, it will be fun playing against the home crowd."

He concluded his statement by saying that Fnatic will be looking forward to playing against FURIA at the VCT LOCK//IN quarterfinals.

Fans can expect more from Fnatic as the tournament progresses towards its conclusion. At the time of writing this article, FURIA won their opening game against T1, which means that Fnatic will be facing the Brazilian roster in the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 quarterfinals of the Omega bracket.

