Fnatic announces new Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

Valorant is entering a new era for the professional scene with VCT 2023. As the Partnership Program is confirmed to be the heart and soul of the tournament for the next five years, franchised teams are constantly on the lookout for new talents.

Fnatic is one of the partnered rosters out of the 10 that were selected by Riot Games. With that being said, the roster has made a few changes and is now ready with new members in the squad for the dawning of VCT 2023.

With 2022 reaching a conclusion shortly, most franchised and non-franchised teams have been gearing up with the best players and coaches for the upcoming competition. Fnatic has been in the driver's seat as the organization was one of the top preferences for the Partnership program.

The team have confirmed their roster ahead for next year with a short clip on their official Twitter handle.

Fnatic welcomes new member to the roster ahead of VCT 2023

Fnatic successfully secured a slot in franchising along with some popular EMEA organizations, namely Navi, Vitality, KOI, and Giants. With the organization's reputed background, the team was on the lookout for strong talent.

On November 10, 2022, Fnatic announced their final roster for the upcoming VCT with the confirmation of Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov joining the team. The former M3 player also made his mark while playing for Gambit Esports in 2021. Chronicle usually switches between Agents like Chamber and Raze, but has also been seen playing as Jett.

Fnatic's active roster rests with the following players:

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Timofey " Chronicle" Khromov

Khromov Jacom "mini" Harris (Coach)

On October 16, Fnatic signed Leo from Guild Esports, a fine addition to the team ahead of the upcoming VCT. With five strong players, the team is in great shape to start out next year. The roster already houses players like Alfajer, who is known to be an absolute powerhouse.

Their combined performances could lead the EMEA team to victory as the squad has the upset potential to win it all. The Partnership Program is going the play a major role in the Valorant professional scene for the next five years. Aside from getting selected for franchising, teams have to make sure they have the best of the players on the roster.

With that being said, it can be assumed that Fnatic's current lineup will be a recipe for victories. The EMEA organization was one of the few teams to announce the confirmed roster way late. Other popular teams from the same region have confirmed their final roster, with NAVI adding cNed to their group.

