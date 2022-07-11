Guild Esports vs KRU Esports: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-A tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The most-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen began last night, and fans witnessed three back-to-back exciting clashes on the inaugural day of the campaign.

Two more matches will be lined up for the second day of the event tonight. FunPlus Phoenix and Xerxia Esports will face each other in the first game of the day to kick-start their campaign. After this, EMEA team Guild Esports will take on Argentine team KRU Esports in the second game of the night. The winner of this game will be the first team to qualify for the Playoffs from the Group Stage.

Guild Esports and KRU Esports: Who will qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs tonight?

Guild Esports and KRU Esports played their first game in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen last night. Guild Esports defeated the defending champions OpTic Gaming on their international debut, and KRU Esports won against their South American rivals LOUD. Both of these teams are now just one win away from qualifying for the Playoffs.

The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The winner of the match will be the fifth team after XSET, Fnatic, Paper Rex, and Leviathan to qualify for the Playoffs. The loser will have to try their luck again in the Lower Bracket.

Prediction

It is quite tough to predict a clear winner after yesterday's performance from both teams. However, many pundits believe Guild Esports has a higher chance of winning the series tonight.

The EMEA team was tactically more flawless against their North American opposition, OpTic Gaming, last night. If Guild Esports is able to maintain their momentum, the team will be able to get the better of their LATAM rivals today.

On the other hand, KRU Esports is the most experienced team in the event. Though the team struggled a bit against LOUD, they know how to overcome those mistakes. With a perfect tactical approach, the Argentine team may be able to pull off another miracle by defeating the EMEA powerhouse.

Head-to-heads

There haven't been any matches between the two sides in any official event. It will be interesting to see who takes the win in their first game against each other.

Recent results

Guild Esports has struggled a bit in their last five games. The EMEA team has won only two of their last five games in all competitions. KRU Esports has lost only one game out of their last five matches in all events.

Potential lineup

Guild Esports:

Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee

Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero

Russel “Russ” Mendes

Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko

KRU Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez

Angelo "keznit" Mori

Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza

Roberto "Mazino" Rivas

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the match between Guild Esports and KRU Esports in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. It will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 11.30 am PST on July 11, 2022. However, the match could start earlier depending on when the previous game between FPX and Xerxia Esports ends.

