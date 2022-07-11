FunPlus Phoenix vs Xerxia Esports: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-B tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The most-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen started with a bang last night with three back-to-back thrilling encounters. The inaugural day of the competition witnessed some unpredictable results and an excellent showcase of skill from some underdogs.

There are two more matches lined up on the second day of the competition. EMEA team FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and APAC team Xerxia Esports will face each other in the first game of the day. Both teams are determined to make a statement by winning their first game in the competition.

FunPlus Phoenix and Xerxia Esports: Who will be the winner of tonight's game in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

FunPlus Phoenix and Xerxia Esports both performed exceptionally well in their respective regional VCT Challengers. However, both missed out on the title by a close margin, losing in the Grand Finals. FPX lost to Fnatic in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Grand-Finals, and Xerxia Esports lost to Paper Rex in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

FunPlus Phoenix and Xerxia Esports will play a best-of-three series tonight to kick-start their campaign at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Both teams are in Group B alongside Korean side DRX and Japanese powerhouse Northeption. The team that wins tonight will have an easier time qualifying for the Playoffs.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, FunPlus Phoenix will likely win the series tonight. The EMEA team has been at the top of their game with their tactical approach to matches. FPX prefers to tweak their playstyle depending on their opponent, and this makes them one of the best teams from the EMEA region.

However, the team recently received a big blow when their main player Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin failed to travel to Copenhagen due to visa issues. The team picked Mathias "SEIDER" Seider as the stand-in ahead of the Copenhagen Masters. It will be interesting to see if the team is able to perform just as well with the addition of the new player.

Meanwhile, Xerxia Esports has performed exceptionally well in their regional challenger. The aggressive playstyle of the team will surely challenge other teams in this Copenhagen Masters. Also, the experience they gained from the previous Reykjavik Masters will help the team perform better during this event.

Head-to-head

This will be the first match between the teams in an official event. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead by winning the very first encounter.

Recent results

Both teams have been in decent form recently. FPX has won three of their last five games, and Xerxia Esports has won four of their last five matches.

Potential lineup

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Mathias "SEIDER" Seider

Xerxia Esports:

Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat

Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the Group Stage tie between FunPlus Phoenix and Xerxia Esports in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. It will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 11.00 am EST onwards on July 11, 2022.

