Valorant releases teaser for new Agent 22

Earlier today, Valorant released a new teaser for the upcoming Agent 22 on its official Twitter handle. The new Agent is supposed to arrive in Episode 6 Act 2. This will be the first of the three Agents scheduled to join the Valorant ranks in 2023.

It has been a while since Harbor's in-game arrival. The Valorant meta has changed drastically since Patch 5.12, which nerfed Chamber. Much to everyone's delight, the game is in a very balanced state. However, given the developers' proclivity to causing drama, this Agent will probably ruffle a few feathers and rekindle the meta as soon as it arrives.

The latest arrival was first teased during the latest State of the Agents broadcast. This article will tell you everything that the new teaser revealed and more.

Everything we know so far about Valorant's new Agent 22

The teaser shows a live group chat on the new Agent's phone-like device featuring his peers. It is unclear whether Agent 22 is already part of this group chat or if he hacked into the chat using his abilities, which would make him Cypher-like.

The chat begins with Brimstone complaining that the new Agent has not picked up his calls, to the extent that he felt "ghosted." This leads Sage to question whether hiring this new person into the Protocol is a good idea and ask Reyna to confirm. After this, Brimstone said he is prepping the VLT/R for a "pickup."

There is clearly an association between Reyna and this new Agent, as she vouches for him without hesitation. Being related in some way would also make sense, considering he seems to be a Spanish speaker like Reyna herself, having saved Brimstone's name on his phone as "Beard Papi."

Agent 22 seems to be a big fan of Boba tea, as this new teaser features a glass of the same on his table, along with a half-eaten burger and gummy bears. The aesthetic for him is quite vibrant, which probably hints at the nature of this new Agent.

The image shared during State of the Agents also had the hands of a creature reaching out for the Boba tea. This could be a sidekick that comes with the Agent or one of his abilities.

As per the announcement during the State of the Agents broadcast, the latest recruit is expected to be an Initiator or Sentinel. His being a sentinel would make sense because it is the only class in Valorant that doesn't have five Agents. But rest assured, if Agent 22 is not a Sentinel, the next one will almost definitely be from that class.

The new Valorant Agent will go live at the start of Episode 6 Act 2, alongside the new Oni 2.0 skin bundle.

