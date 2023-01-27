CS:GO IEM Katowice Play-In 2023: Full schedule, results, map score, and more

ESL is set to kick-start its 2023 CS:GO calendar with the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) series in Katowice, Poland. The 2023 edition of the iconic IEM Katowice will commence with a Play-In stage on February 1, with its main event scheduled to begin three days later on February 4, 2023.

Boasting a $1 million prize pool, the IEM Katowice is a grand, high-stakes event that will determine the most successful CS:GO team in the first quarter of the year as teams try to build their form ahead of the BLAST.tv Paris Major.

IEM Katowice 2023 will feature 24 of the best CS:GO teams in the world, all of whom have been selected for the tournament based on their ESL rankings and performance in various associated regional tournaments.

Complete schedule and results of CS:GO's IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In Stage

Out of the 24 CS:GO teams competing in IEM Katowice 2023, only eight teams have qualified for the main event so far. The remaining 16 teams will battle it out in a double-elimination bracket for the remaining 8 slots.

All opening matches will be best-of-ones, whereas all matches that follow will be held as best-of-threes.

Full schedule

Wednesday, February 1

ENCE vs paiN ( 2 am PST/ 11 am CET/ 3.30 pm IST)

Cloud9 vs IHC (2 am PST/ 11 am CET/ 3.30 pm IST)

MIBR vs Ninjas in Pyjamas (3.15 am PST/ 12.15 pm CET/ 4.45 pm IST)

Spirit vs Grayhound (3.15 am PST/ 12.15 pm CET/ 4.45 pm IST)

Sprout vs OG (4.30 am PST/ 1.30 pm CET/ 6 pm IST)

Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses (4.30 am PST/ 1.30 pm CET/ 6 pm IST)

BIG vs Complexity (5.45 am PST/ 2.45 pm CET/ 7.15 pm IST)

FURIA vs Permitta (5.45 am PST/ 2.45 pm CET/ 7.15 pm IST)

Upper Bracket Quarter Final #4 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8.30 pm IST)

Upper Bracket Quarter Final #3 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8.30 pm IST)

Upper Bracket Quarter Final #2 (10.30 am PST/ 7.30 pm CET/ 12 am IST next day)

Upper Bracket Quarter Final #1 (10.30 am PST/ 7.30 pm CET/ 12 am IST next day)

Thursday, February 2

Lower Bracket Round 1 #1 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8.30 pm IST)

Lower Bracket Round 1 #2 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8.30 pm IST)

Lower Bracket Round 1 #3 (10.30 am PST/ 7.30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Lower Bracket Round 1 #4 (10.30 am PST/ 7.30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Friday, February 3

Lower Bracket Round 2 #1 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8.30 pm IST)

Lower Bracket Round 2 #2 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8.30 pm IST)

Lower Bracket Round 2 #3 (10.30 am PST/ 7.30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Lower Bracket Round 2 #4 (10.30 am PST/ 7.30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Results and map score

Note: This article will be updated once the IEM Katowice Play-Ins 2023 commences

ENCE vs paiN (TBD)

Cloud9 vs IHC (TBD)

MIBR vs Ninjas in Pyjamas (TBD)

Spirit vs Grayhound (TBD)

Sprout vs OG (TBD)

Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses (TBD)

BIG vs Complexity (TBD)

FURIA vs Permitta (TBD)

IEM Katowice 2023 is the first among several Intel Extreme Masters CS:GO events scheduled for the ongoing season. The tournament will be followed by IEM events in Brazil, Dallas, and Cologne, as well as the IEM Fall 2023 to conclude the season. Fans of Counter-Strike can tune into Sportskeeda for more regular gaming and esports updates.

