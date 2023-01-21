Create

CS:GO IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In: All teams, schedule, where to watch, and more  

By Adarsh J Kumar
Modified Jan 21, 2023 10:36 PM IST
IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins (Image via Sportskeeda)
IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins (Image via Sportskeeda)

Intel Extreme Masters, one of CS:GO's most competitive tournament circuits, will kick off its year with the IEM Katowice 2023 on February 1. Twenty-four Global Offensive teams from all over the world will travel to Katowice, Poland, to fight for a $1 million prize pool and an IEM title.

Out of all the participating twenty-four squads, only eight have qualified for the main event (Group Stage and Playoffs) so far. The remaining eight will be determined through the tournament's Play-Ins, which will feature a total of sixteen teams.

Everything to know about the Play-In Stage of CS:GO's IEM Katowice 2023

HERE ARE YOUR 24 TEAMS INVITED TO #IEM KATOWICE 2023! 👇🔗:esl.gg/ktw https://t.co/T8Skso5nLA

Teams

All 16 Play-In teams and their expected CS:GO rosters for the IEM Katowice 2023 are listed below:

Ninjas in Pyjamas

  • Fredrik "REZ" Sterner
  • Hampus "hampus" Poser
  • Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin
  • Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (IGL)
  • Danyyl "headtr1ck" Valitov
  • Daniel "djL" Narancic (Coach)

Team Spirit

  • Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov (IGL)
  • Boris "magixx" Vorobyev
  • Robert "Patsi" Isyanov
  • Pavel "s1ren" Ogloblin
  • Ihor "w0nderful" Zhdanov
  • Sergey "hally" Shavayev (Coach)

Cloud9

  • Vladislav "nafany" Gorshkov (IGL)
  • Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov
  • Sergey "Ax1Le" Rykhtorov
  • Abai "HObbit" Hasenov
  • Timur "buster" Tulepov
  • Konstantin "groove" Pikiner (Coach)

Complexity Gaming

  • Ioannis 'Johnny' "JT" Theodosiou (IGL)
  • Justin "FaNg" Coakley
  • Ricky "floppy" Kemery
  • Michael "Grim" Wince
  • Håkon "hallzerk" Fjærli
  • Tiaan "T.c" Coertzen (Coach)

FURIA Esports

  • Yuri "yuurih" Boian
  • Andrei "arT" Piovezan (IGL)
  • Kaike "KSCERATO" Cerato
  • André "drop" Abreu
  • Rafael "saffee" Costa
  • Nicholas "guerri" Nogueira (Coach)
The FREE expo returns to #IEM Katowice 2023!Expo visitors will be able to experience the CS:GO & SC2 championships on a first come first serve basis 👀Read more here 👇esl.gg/ktw https://t.co/0g8NlR5yI1

MIBR

  • Raphael "exit" Lacerda (IGL)
  • Matheus "Tuurtle" Anhaia
  • Breno "brnz4n" Poletto
  • Henrique "HEN1" Teles
  • Felipe " insani" Yuji
  • Bruno "BIT" Lima (Coach)

IHC Esports

  • Garidmagnai "bLitz" Byambasuren (IGL)
  • Sodbayar "Techno4K" Munkhbold
  • Baatarkhuu "Bart4k" Batbold
  • Bat-Enkh "kabal" Batbayar
  • Tengis "sk0R" Batjargal
  • Tuvshintugs "ANNIHILATION" Nyamdorj
  • Erdenedalai "maaRaa" Bayanbat (Coach)

Grayhound Gaming

  • Simon "Sico" Williams
  • Joshua "INS" Potter (IGL)
  • Alistair "aliStair" Johnston
  • Jay "Liazz" Tregillgas
  • Declan "Vexite" Portelli
  • David "Kingfisher" Kingsford (Coach)

OG

  • Shahar "flameZ" Shushan
  • Nemanja "nexa" Isaković (IGL)
  • Adam "NEOFRAG" Zouhar
  • Maciej "F1KU" Miklas
  • Abdulkhalik "degster" Gasanov
  • Casper "ruggah" Due (Coach)

ENCE

  • Marco "Snappi" Pfeiffer (IGL)
  • Paweł "dycha" Dycha
  • Pavle "maden" Bošković
  • Alvaro "SunPayus" Garcia
  • Valdemar "valde" Vangså
  • Eetu "sAw" Saha (Coach)
Congratulations to @Permittaesports who took the #ESLMP25 title yesterday! 🇵🇱They've now locked in a spot in the #IEM Katowice 2023 play-ins!@isowskyy @caseyocsgo@LaynerCs@OlimPcsgo@snxcsgo@turtlecs_ 🔗: esl.gg/ktw https://t.co/5QgVspZpCk

BIG

  • Johannes "tabseN" Wodarz (IGL)
  • Florian "syrsoN" Rische
  • Josef "faveN" Baumann
  • Karim "Krimbo" Moussa
  • Nils "k1to" Gruhne
  • Fatih "gob b" Dayik (Coach)

SPROUT

  • Victor "Staehr" Staehr
  • Laurențiu "lauNX" Țârlea
  • Rasmus "Zyphon" Nordfoss
  • Ismail "refrezh" Ali (IGL)
  • Adrian "XELLOW" Guță
  • Danny "BERRY" Krüger (Coach)

paiN Gaming

  • Vinícios "PKL" Coelho (IGL)
  • Rodrigo "biguzera" Bittencourt
  • Wesley "hardzao" Lopes
  • Romeu "zevy" Rocco
  • Felipe "skullz" Medeiros
  • Henrique "rikz" Waku (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

  • Vincent "Brehze" Cayonte
  • Timothy "autimatic" Ta
  • Jadan "HexT" Postma
  • Sanzhar "neaLaN" Iskhakov (IGL)
  • Jerric "wiz" Jiang
  • Daniel "Vorborg" Vorborg (Coach)

Fnatic

  • Freddy "KRIMZ" Johansson
  • William "mezii" Merriman (IGL)
  • Nico "nicoodoz" Tamjidi
  • Fredrik "roeJ" Jørgensen
  • Dion "FASHR" Derksen
  • Jamie "keita" Hall (Strategic Coach)

Permitta Esports

  • Patryk "OLIMP" Woźniak
  • Rafał "sNx" Snopek
  • Dawid "Layner" Falczyński
  • Rafał "iso" Tync
  • Mariusz "casey" Jarząb
The stage is set for #IEM Katowice 🔥📅Feb 1-3: Play-In Stage📈8 teams advance, 4 to each group📅Feb 4-7: Group Stage🏆Top 3 teams per group advance to the playoffs in the Spodek Arena! (Feb 10-12)Which group is more stacked? Who's joining them from the play-in stage? 👀 https://t.co/z677ynUnce

Format

The IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins will be decided through a double-elimination bracket. All eight opening matchups will be held as best-of-one fixtures, whereas all games that follow will be best-of-threes. The top eight CS:GO teams will then make their way to the Group Stage, with four squads in each group.

Schedule

The Play-Ins for IEM Katowice 2023 will be a two-day event. By February 3, the top eight out of the sixteen teams will cement their spots for the main event, which is scheduled to begin the next day, February 4.

The opening matchups for CS:GO's IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins are as such:

  • FURIA vs. Permitta
  • BIG vs. Complexity
  • Fnatic vs. Evil Geniuses
  • Sprout vs. OG
  • Spirit vs. Grayhound Gaming
  • MIBR vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • ENCE vs. paiN Gaming
  • IHC vs. Cloud9

ESL is yet to announce the complete schedule and timings for the IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins. However, readers can stay tuned to Sportskeeda for regular CS:GO updates.

These are the opening matchups of #IEM Katowice 2023 👊8 of these teams will advance to the Group Stage, the others will have to wait another year for a shot at making history in the Spodek Arena 🏆It all starts on February 1st! https://t.co/zR9Zkslzxe

Where to watch

Fans all over the world can watch all the matches of the IEM Katowice Play-In Stage live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel using this link: https://www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo. Or, one can catch the competition on the various official watch parties held by streamers and players all over the world.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...