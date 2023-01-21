CS:GO IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In: All teams, schedule, where to watch, and more  

Intel Extreme Masters, one of CS:GO's most competitive tournament circuits, will kick off its year with the IEM Katowice 2023 on February 1. Twenty-four Global Offensive teams from all over the world will travel to Katowice, Poland, to fight for a $1 million prize pool and an IEM title.
Out of all the participating twenty-four squads, only eight have qualified for the main event (Group Stage and Playoffs) so far. The remaining eight will be determined through the tournament's Play-Ins, which will feature a total of sixteen teams.
Everything to know about the Play-In Stage of CS:GO's IEM Katowice 2023
Teams
All 16 Play-In teams and their expected CS:GO rosters for the IEM Katowice 2023 are listed below:
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Fredrik "REZ" Sterner
- Hampus "hampus" Poser
- Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin
- Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (IGL)
- Danyyl "headtr1ck" Valitov
- Daniel "djL" Narancic (Coach)
Team Spirit
- Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov (IGL)
- Boris "magixx" Vorobyev
- Robert "Patsi" Isyanov
- Pavel "s1ren" Ogloblin
- Ihor "w0nderful" Zhdanov
- Sergey "hally" Shavayev (Coach)
Cloud9
- Vladislav "nafany" Gorshkov (IGL)
- Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov
- Sergey "Ax1Le" Rykhtorov
- Abai "HObbit" Hasenov
- Timur "buster" Tulepov
- Konstantin "groove" Pikiner (Coach)
Complexity Gaming
- Ioannis 'Johnny' "JT" Theodosiou (IGL)
- Justin "FaNg" Coakley
- Ricky "floppy" Kemery
- Michael "Grim" Wince
- Håkon "hallzerk" Fjærli
- Tiaan "T.c" Coertzen (Coach)
FURIA Esports
- Yuri "yuurih" Boian
- Andrei "arT" Piovezan (IGL)
- Kaike "KSCERATO" Cerato
- André "drop" Abreu
- Rafael "saffee" Costa
- Nicholas "guerri" Nogueira (Coach)
MIBR
- Raphael "exit" Lacerda (IGL)
- Matheus "Tuurtle" Anhaia
- Breno "brnz4n" Poletto
- Henrique "HEN1" Teles
- Felipe " insani" Yuji
- Bruno "BIT" Lima (Coach)
IHC Esports
- Garidmagnai "bLitz" Byambasuren (IGL)
- Sodbayar "Techno4K" Munkhbold
- Baatarkhuu "Bart4k" Batbold
- Bat-Enkh "kabal" Batbayar
- Tengis "sk0R" Batjargal
- Tuvshintugs "ANNIHILATION" Nyamdorj
- Erdenedalai "maaRaa" Bayanbat (Coach)
Grayhound Gaming
- Simon "Sico" Williams
- Joshua "INS" Potter (IGL)
- Alistair "aliStair" Johnston
- Jay "Liazz" Tregillgas
- Declan "Vexite" Portelli
- David "Kingfisher" Kingsford (Coach)
OG
- Shahar "flameZ" Shushan
- Nemanja "nexa" Isaković (IGL)
- Adam "NEOFRAG" Zouhar
- Maciej "F1KU" Miklas
- Abdulkhalik "degster" Gasanov
- Casper "ruggah" Due (Coach)
ENCE
- Marco "Snappi" Pfeiffer (IGL)
- Paweł "dycha" Dycha
- Pavle "maden" Bošković
- Alvaro "SunPayus" Garcia
- Valdemar "valde" Vangså
- Eetu "sAw" Saha (Coach)
BIG
- Johannes "tabseN" Wodarz (IGL)
- Florian "syrsoN" Rische
- Josef "faveN" Baumann
- Karim "Krimbo" Moussa
- Nils "k1to" Gruhne
- Fatih "gob b" Dayik (Coach)
SPROUT
- Victor "Staehr" Staehr
- Laurențiu "lauNX" Țârlea
- Rasmus "Zyphon" Nordfoss
- Ismail "refrezh" Ali (IGL)
- Adrian "XELLOW" Guță
- Danny "BERRY" Krüger (Coach)
paiN Gaming
- Vinícios "PKL" Coelho (IGL)
- Rodrigo "biguzera" Bittencourt
- Wesley "hardzao" Lopes
- Romeu "zevy" Rocco
- Felipe "skullz" Medeiros
- Henrique "rikz" Waku (Coach)
Evil Geniuses
- Vincent "Brehze" Cayonte
- Timothy "autimatic" Ta
- Jadan "HexT" Postma
- Sanzhar "neaLaN" Iskhakov (IGL)
- Jerric "wiz" Jiang
- Daniel "Vorborg" Vorborg (Coach)
Fnatic
- Freddy "KRIMZ" Johansson
- William "mezii" Merriman (IGL)
- Nico "nicoodoz" Tamjidi
- Fredrik "roeJ" Jørgensen
- Dion "FASHR" Derksen
- Jamie "keita" Hall (Strategic Coach)
Permitta Esports
- Patryk "OLIMP" Woźniak
- Rafał "sNx" Snopek
- Dawid "Layner" Falczyński
- Rafał "iso" Tync
- Mariusz "casey" Jarząb
Format
The IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins will be decided through a double-elimination bracket. All eight opening matchups will be held as best-of-one fixtures, whereas all games that follow will be best-of-threes. The top eight CS:GO teams will then make their way to the Group Stage, with four squads in each group.
Schedule
The Play-Ins for IEM Katowice 2023 will be a two-day event. By February 3, the top eight out of the sixteen teams will cement their spots for the main event, which is scheduled to begin the next day, February 4.
The opening matchups for CS:GO's IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins are as such:
- FURIA vs. Permitta
- BIG vs. Complexity
- Fnatic vs. Evil Geniuses
- Sprout vs. OG
- Spirit vs. Grayhound Gaming
- MIBR vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
- ENCE vs. paiN Gaming
- IHC vs. Cloud9
ESL is yet to announce the complete schedule and timings for the IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins. However, readers can stay tuned to Sportskeeda for regular CS:GO updates.
Where to watch
Fans all over the world can watch all the matches of the IEM Katowice Play-In Stage live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel using this link: https://www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo. Or, one can catch the competition on the various official watch parties held by streamers and players all over the world.