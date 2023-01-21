CS:GO IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In: All teams, schedule, where to watch, and more  

Intel Extreme Masters, one of CS:GO's most competitive tournament circuits, will kick off its year with the IEM Katowice 2023 on February 1. Twenty-four Global Offensive teams from all over the world will travel to Katowice, Poland, to fight for a $1 million prize pool and an IEM title.

Out of all the participating twenty-four squads, only eight have qualified for the main event (Group Stage and Playoffs) so far. The remaining eight will be determined through the tournament's Play-Ins, which will feature a total of sixteen teams.

Everything to know about the Play-In Stage of CS:GO's IEM Katowice 2023

Teams

All 16 Play-In teams and their expected CS:GO rosters for the IEM Katowice 2023 are listed below:

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Fredrik "REZ" Sterner

Hampus "hampus" Poser

Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin

Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (IGL)

Danyyl "headtr1ck" Valitov

Daniel "djL" Narancic (Coach)

Team Spirit

Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov (IGL)

Boris "magixx" Vorobyev

Robert "Patsi" Isyanov

Pavel "s1ren" Ogloblin

Ihor "w0nderful" Zhdanov

Sergey "hally" Shavayev (Coach)

Cloud9

Vladislav "nafany" Gorshkov (IGL)

Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov

Sergey "Ax1Le" Rykhtorov

Abai "HObbit" Hasenov

Timur "buster" Tulepov

Konstantin "groove" Pikiner (Coach)

Complexity Gaming

Ioannis 'Johnny' "JT" Theodosiou (IGL)

Justin "FaNg" Coakley

Ricky "floppy" Kemery

Michael "Grim" Wince

Håkon "hallzerk" Fjærli

Tiaan "T.c" Coertzen (Coach)

FURIA Esports

Yuri "yuurih" Boian

Andrei "arT" Piovezan (IGL)

Kaike "KSCERATO" Cerato

André "drop" Abreu

Rafael "saffee" Costa

Nicholas "guerri" Nogueira (Coach)

MIBR

Raphael "exit" Lacerda (IGL)

Matheus "Tuurtle" Anhaia

Breno "brnz4n" Poletto

Henrique "HEN1" Teles

Felipe " insani" Yuji

Bruno "BIT" Lima (Coach)

IHC Esports

Garidmagnai "bLitz" Byambasuren (IGL)

Sodbayar "Techno4K" Munkhbold

Baatarkhuu "Bart4k" Batbold

Bat-Enkh "kabal" Batbayar

Tengis "sk0R" Batjargal

Tuvshintugs "ANNIHILATION" Nyamdorj

Erdenedalai "maaRaa" Bayanbat (Coach)

Grayhound Gaming

Simon "Sico" Williams

Joshua "INS" Potter (IGL)

Alistair "aliStair" Johnston

Jay "Liazz" Tregillgas

Declan "Vexite" Portelli

David "Kingfisher" Kingsford (Coach)

OG

Shahar "flameZ" Shushan

Nemanja "nexa" Isaković (IGL)

Adam "NEOFRAG" Zouhar

Maciej "F1KU" Miklas

Abdulkhalik "degster" Gasanov

Casper "ruggah" Due (Coach)

ENCE

Marco "Snappi" Pfeiffer (IGL)

Paweł "dycha" Dycha

Pavle "maden" Bošković

Alvaro "SunPayus" Garcia

Valdemar "valde" Vangså

Eetu "sAw" Saha (Coach)

BIG

Johannes "tabseN" Wodarz (IGL)

Florian "syrsoN" Rische

Josef "faveN" Baumann

Karim "Krimbo" Moussa

Nils "k1to" Gruhne

Fatih "gob b" Dayik (Coach)

SPROUT

Victor "Staehr" Staehr

Laurențiu "lauNX" Țârlea

Rasmus "Zyphon" Nordfoss

Ismail "refrezh" Ali (IGL)

Adrian "XELLOW" Guță

Danny "BERRY" Krüger (Coach)

paiN Gaming

Vinícios "PKL" Coelho (IGL)

Rodrigo "biguzera" Bittencourt

Wesley "hardzao" Lopes

Romeu "zevy" Rocco

Felipe "skullz" Medeiros

Henrique "rikz" Waku (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Vincent "Brehze" Cayonte

Timothy "autimatic" Ta

Jadan "HexT" Postma

Sanzhar "neaLaN" Iskhakov (IGL)

Jerric "wiz" Jiang

Daniel "Vorborg" Vorborg (Coach)

Fnatic

Freddy "KRIMZ" Johansson

William "mezii" Merriman (IGL)

Nico "nicoodoz" Tamjidi

Fredrik "roeJ" Jørgensen

Dion "FASHR" Derksen

Jamie "keita" Hall (Strategic Coach)

Permitta Esports

Patryk "OLIMP" Woźniak

Rafał "sNx" Snopek

Dawid "Layner" Falczyński

Rafał "iso" Tync

Mariusz "casey" Jarząb

Format

The IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins will be decided through a double-elimination bracket. All eight opening matchups will be held as best-of-one fixtures, whereas all games that follow will be best-of-threes. The top eight CS:GO teams will then make their way to the Group Stage, with four squads in each group.

Schedule

The Play-Ins for IEM Katowice 2023 will be a two-day event. By February 3, the top eight out of the sixteen teams will cement their spots for the main event, which is scheduled to begin the next day, February 4.

The opening matchups for CS:GO's IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins are as such:

FURIA vs. Permitta

BIG vs. Complexity

Fnatic vs. Evil Geniuses

Sprout vs. OG

Spirit vs. Grayhound Gaming

MIBR vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

ENCE vs. paiN Gaming

IHC vs. Cloud9

ESL is yet to announce the complete schedule and timings for the IEM Katowice 2023 Play-Ins. However, readers can stay tuned to Sportskeeda for regular CS:GO updates.

Where to watch

Fans all over the world can watch all the matches of the IEM Katowice Play-In Stage live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel using this link: https://www.twitch.tv/esl_csgo. Or, one can catch the competition on the various official watch parties held by streamers and players all over the world.

