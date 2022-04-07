5 CS:GO streamers who smashed their keyboards on livestream

Multiplayer FPS titles like CS:GO, Valorant, and Call of Duty have been successful in captivating a major chunk of the gaming community over the years.

While the games have always provided an enjoyable experience for players, the advent of streaming platforms has developed the gaming community into a habitable place for many.

Players enjoy spending their time on these tactical shooters. However, raging is a very common sight in this sphere. Irrespective of the individual performance, all it takes is one wrong peek, one missed shot or a myriad of reasons for some players to lose control over their in-game performance.

There are tons of reasons as to why one may blow a fuse while grinding video games. While we won't be delving into its specifics, this article will take a look at 5 of the most popular streamers who were seen smashing their keyboards on livestream while raging in CS:GO.

5 CS:GO streamers who were seen destroying their keyboards livestream

5) micael_almeida

Micael Almeida is a Portuguese Twitch streamer who dedicates the majority of his time on the platform to stream CS:GO for his 85K followers. Although his streams are in Portuguese, there is little to no impact of a language barrier as viewers from all over the world enjoy the streamer's regular acts of rage.

While Almeida is popular for raging over the game, thousands of Twitch viewers have also witnessed the streamer destroying keyboards in live action.

4) LyndonFPS

Lyndon Lauder is a Canadian streamer who is known for playing a variety of FPS games on Twitch. Over the last 5 years, the streamer has shared content from games like PUBG, COD, Overwatch, and Fortnite, in addition to CS:GO, to his 289K Twitch followers.

LyndonFPS has his rage-moments to credit for his surge in popularity. The streamer has also been seen smashing his desk and keyboard several times over the last few years in various games, with CS:GO being a popular one among those.

3) Zolik22

Zolik22 is a Slovak streamer who shares his content on YouTube and Twitch to his 38K and 287K followers, respectively. Although known for playing a variety of games like FIFA 22, Fortnite, and League of Legends, Zolik22 is famous for his CS:GO streams.

While his streams may seem casual at first, viewers will be in for a ride once Zolik22 nears the sight of defeat. The streamer can be seen screaming, breaking his gaming peripherals, and even using foul language regularly, with his compilations and reactions being popularized by the gaming community.

2) Anomaly

Anomaly is perhaps one of the most popular streamers in Counter Strike's history. Since starting his YouTube career 15 years ago, the Swedish streamer has gained recognition for his case-opening and unboxing videos. Currently, Anomaly is one of the top CS:GO streamers in the world with 3.1 million YouTube subscribers and 2.6 million Twitch followers.

Over the years, Anomaly has had several outbursts on streams, with the majority of them being in-game tantrums. While his raging compilations are popular across YouTube, the streamer himself has published several of his rage videos, with a few that show his peripherals suffering at his hands.

1) Tense1983

Tense1983 is a Twitch and YouTube streamer who is famous for losing his cool in his CS:GO streams. He also plays games like Fortnite and Valorant for his 71K YouTube subscribers and 433K Twitch followers.

Although not as renowned as Anomaly or a few other names on the list, Tense1983 blew up in the gaming community after a clip of him breaking his own keyboard went viral on various platforms. Since then, the streamer has been recognized as a classic figure in raging, and has grown manyfold in terms of popularity.

