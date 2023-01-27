Tickets for CS:GO’s BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 are finally available for purchase. Fans and enthusiasts can get their hands on them from a website where a total of three different packages are featured. The tournament will start with 24 esteemed teams and conclude after one of the squads wins it.

The Major is one of CS:GO’s most prestigious esports events. Top teams from around the globe participate in this competition after emerging as the best performers in their respective regions. The first Major of the 2023 season will be held in Paris, France, and will be organized by BLAST.tv. Here is everything you need to know about how to get tickets for the event.

Tickets for BLAST.tv CS:GO Paris Major 2023 live for fans to purchase

CS:GO is a dominant esports title that hosts multiple tournaments under its wing. These events provide an international and competitive stage for players to showcase their in-game prowess. The upcoming event will be livestreamed on Blast.tv's official YouTube channel, which fans can watch from the comfort of their homes.

Official ticket prices

Here is a complete list of all the tickets, tiers, and official prices for the BLAST.tv CS:GO Paris Major tournament.

1 floor: 4 Day - €225 | Weekend - €145 | Thursday - €55 | Friday - €55

4 Day - €225 | Weekend - €145 | Thursday - €55 | Friday - €55 2 lower: 4 Day - €220 | Weekend - €130 | Thursday - €45 | Friday - €45

4 Day - €220 | Weekend - €130 | Thursday - €45 | Friday - €45 3 lower: 4 Day - €200 | Weekend - €120 | Thursday - €40 | Friday - €40

4 Day - €200 | Weekend - €120 | Thursday - €40 | Friday - €40 4 upper: 4 Day - €175 | Weekend - €105 | Thursday - €40 | Friday - €40

4 Day - €175 | Weekend - €105 | Thursday - €40 | Friday - €40 5 lower: 4 Day - €170 | Weekend - €100 | Thursday - €35 | Friday - €35

How to buy the tickets

Tickets are being sold on a different website for the Paris Major. Fans can get their hands on an e-Ticket after booking their preferred slot. Follow the below-listed steps to quickly book your tickets.

Go to the BLAST.tv official website on your browser.

Scroll down on the page and click onGet Your Tickets Here.

You will be redirected to a new website where the sale of the tickets is being hosted.

Select the required pack of tickets and click on Reserve.

Select the preferred category of seat you desire and click on the plus (+) button.

Click on Reserve and proceed to the payment window.

Start Date

The BLAST.tv CS:GO Paris Major 2023 is scheduled to start on May 8 and continue till May 21, 2023. The brackets in the tournament will eventually lead to the competition featuring two final teams who will fight in the Grand Finals to become the champions.

Match format and stages

The 24 teams participating in the event will be competing in three different stages at the BLAST.tv CS:GO Paris Major 2023.

The first segment of the tournament is called The Challengers stage and will start on May 8 and conclude on May 11. Advancement and elimination matches in this phase will follow a best-of-three format, and all other games will be best-of-one. The top eight teams with the highest points in the Challengers Stage will then qualify for the Legends stage, while the remaining squads will be eliminated from the competition.

The Legends stage is scheduled to start on May 13 and end on May 16, 2023. It will feature 16 teams playing against each other in a Swiss-match format with the same rules as The Challengers games. The top eight squads from this phase will then move to the Champions stage, while the remaining eight will be eliminated.

The final phase will be held in a single-elimination-bracket format, with all matches being best-of-three. The Champions phase will start on May 18 and conclude on May 21, 2023.

The upcoming BLAST.tv CS:GO Paris Major 2023 will mark another milestone in the title’s competitive scene. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and in-game settings guides.

