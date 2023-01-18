Nikola "NiKo" Kovač is a Bosnian professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) player who is currently an active member of G2 Esports. He is renowned for being one of the most mechanically adept players in the world and has consistently competed for the title of Best Player.
CS:GO is a classic First-Person Shooter (FPS) title that has reigned supreme in the esports scene for years. The game provides multiple prestigious events and tournaments for talented players to showcase their in-game prowess. Peripherals and in-game settings constitute a major part of the gameplay for professionals.
Here are NiKo’s latest crosshair settings, keybinds, peripherals, and more in CS:GO.
CS:GO NiKo all in-game settings and details for 2023
NiKo has been a formidable force in every CS:GO match and has proven his potential in the team. He began his journey on the professional stage in 2009 and has rolled through various teams and consolidated his place.
He entered CS:GO in 2012 with iNation, moved to the team mousesports in 2015, and remained on the roster for two years. After deciding to move, he joined Faze Clan in 2017 and became an important pillar in the next three years. NiKo then shifted to G2 Esports in 2020 and adopted the Rifler role.
His mechanical abilities allow him to play as the entry fragger in G2 and maintain pressure on the opposing team in tournaments. Professionals prefer to play in certain settings and peripherals as a result, to perform and improve their skills consistently.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.375
- eDPI: 550
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair
- Draw outline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 4
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -4
- Size: 1
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
View model
- FOV: 65
- Offset X: 2
- Offset Y: 1.5
- Offset Z: -1
- Presetpos: 0
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 5
- Amt Lat: 0.33
- Amt Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch options
-noforcemaccel -noforcemspd -noforcemparms -freq 240 -console -novid -tickrate 128
Video settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 90%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced video
- Global Shadow Quality: Medium
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Streaming: Disabled
- Effect Detail: Low
- Shader Detail: Low
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Multicore Rendering: Enabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 8x
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled
- Use Uber Shaders: Enabled
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: ZOWIE S2-C
- Keyboard: Logitech G715
- Headset: Logitech G735
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
PC specifications
- CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K
- GPU: Intel Core i9-10900K
- Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS XTREME
- PC Case: GIGABYTE AORUS C300
Players and enthusiasts can employ the same settings and peripherals as NiKo while trying to emulate his success in CS:GO. With ample practice, they can also aspire to compete at his level.
That's all for the latest in-game configurations and peripherals of NiKo in 2023. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more professional player configurations.