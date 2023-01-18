Nikola "NiKo" Kovač is a Bosnian professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) player who is currently an active member of G2 Esports. He is renowned for being one of the most mechanically adept players in the world and has consistently competed for the title of Best Player.

CS:GO is a classic First-Person Shooter (FPS) title that has reigned supreme in the esports scene for years. The game provides multiple prestigious events and tournaments for talented players to showcase their in-game prowess. Peripherals and in-game settings constitute a major part of the gameplay for professionals.

Here are NiKo’s latest crosshair settings, keybinds, peripherals, and more in CS:GO.

CS:GO NiKo all in-game settings and details for 2023

NiKo has been a formidable force in every CS:GO match and has proven his potential in the team. He began his journey on the professional stage in 2009 and has rolled through various teams and consolidated his place.

He entered CS:GO in 2012 with iNation, moved to the team mousesports in 2015, and remained on the roster for two years. After deciding to move, he joined Faze Clan in 2017 and became an important pillar in the next three years. NiKo then shifted to G2 Esports in 2020 and adopted the Rifler role.

His mechanical abilities allow him to play as the entry fragger in G2 and maintain pressure on the opposing team in tournaments. Professionals prefer to play in certain settings and peripherals as a result, to perform and improve their skills consistently.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.375

eDPI: 550

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair

Draw outline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -4

Size: 1

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

View model

FOV: 65

Offset X: 2

Offset Y: 1.5

Offset Z: -1

Presetpos: 0

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch options

-noforcemaccel -noforcemspd -noforcemparms -freq 240 -console -novid -tickrate 128

Video settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 90%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced video

Global Shadow Quality: Medium

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Streaming: Disabled

Effect Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 8x

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Enabled

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: ZOWIE S2-C

Keyboard: Logitech G715

Headset: Logitech G735

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

PC specifications

CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K

GPU: Intel Core i9-10900K

Motherboard: GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS XTREME

PC Case: GIGABYTE AORUS C300

Players and enthusiasts can employ the same settings and peripherals as NiKo while trying to emulate his success in CS:GO. With ample practice, they can also aspire to compete at his level.

That's all for the latest in-game configurations and peripherals of NiKo in 2023. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more professional player configurations.

