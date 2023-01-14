One of the most popular destinations for CS:GO fans, HLTV will be running its very own Award Show 2022 on January 14, 2023. Fans of Counter-Strike's esports will be interested to see HLTV hand out awards to a variety of categories and may even see their favorite athlete get the deserving award.

The 2022 HLTV Awards Show is set to reveal the rankings for the best CS:GO athletes in 2022, among other categories. The list of nominees is quite big and exciting. The top three players have already been revealed through the rankings, but fans are waiting to see who will take the top spot, especially with all the great contenders that are present on the list.

All nominees across all listed categories for CS:GO's HTLV Award Show 2022

The HLTV Award Show will host a total of 13 categories, including a few new ones added this year. Each includes worthy nominees that fans would be pleased to see. In all the categories, player rankings will be included as usual. A huge achievement that a CS:GO esports athlete can gain is through the yearly player rankings.

With the rest of the contenders revealed, CS:GO fans are waiting to see who takes the number 1 spot for the player of the year category with ZywOo, Shiro, and S1mple as contenders.

Listed below are all the categories with their respected nominees in the HLTV Award Show 2022 for CS:GO:

Anchor of the year

NAF (Team Liquid)

Perfecto (NAVI)

sjuush (Heroic)

AWPer of the year

sh1ro (Cloud9)

s1mple (NAVI)

ZywOo (Vitality)

IGL of the year

cadiaN (Heroic)

karrigan (FaZe Clan)

Jame (Outsiders)

Opener of the year

NiKo (G2)

stavn (Heroic)

YEKINDAR (Team Liquid)

Closer of the year

Ax1Le (Cloud9)

KSCERATO (FURIA)

ropz (FaZe Clan)

Coach of the year

B1ad3 (NAVI)

RobbaN (FaZe Clan)

sAw (ENCE)

Highlight of the year

m0NESY (G2)

ropz (FaZe Clan)

broky (FaZe Clan)

Rookie of the year

m0NESY (G2)

Patsi (Team Spirit)

w0nderful (Team Spirit)

Women's player of the year

ANa (Nigma Galaxy)

Olga (Furia Fe)

Vilga (Nigma Galaxy)

Women’s team of the year

Nigma Galaxy

FURIA

CLG Red

Team of the year

FaZe Clan

G2

NAVI

The nominees for the last two categories in the HLTV Awards, Best Five of the Year and Player of the Year, are yet to be revealed. HLTV has mentioned that the top player and the three nominees will be the top three from the Top 20 list.

When and where one can watch the HLTV Award Show 2022?

The HLTV Award Show 2022 will take place in Stockholm inside the Space Arena. Interested readers can catch the HLTV Awards in action on January 14, 2023, at 9 am PST/6 pm CET/10.30 pm IST through HLTVorg on Twitch.tv.

Fans will be excited to catch the show live to see which of their favorite athletes will take the crown for the best player of 2022.

Last year was huge for CS:GO esports in many ways. The IEM Rio Major took many fans to their long-awaited destination and provided fascinating competition between the best teams. The HLTV Award Show also serves as the perfect rewind for many Counter-Strike enthusiasts who are excitedly waiting for it.

