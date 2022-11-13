When and where to watch CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Grand-final

The CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) IEM Rio Major 2022 is approaching its epic conclusion with two exceptional teams going against each other. Fans have been extremely hyped for the showdown as it is one of the biggest Counter-Strike Majors in the history of esports.

ESL Counter-Strike @ESLCS



Let us know who you think will be lifting their first Major trophy tomorrow by replying to this tweet using their hashtag!



or With the #IEM Rio Grand Final teams set it's time for the @1xBet_Esports predictions! 🤔Let us know who you think will be lifting their first Major trophy tomorrow by replying to this tweet using their hashtag! #Heroic or #Outsiders With the #IEM Rio Grand Final teams set it's time for the @1xBet_Esports predictions! 🤔Let us know who you think will be lifting their first Major trophy tomorrow by replying to this tweet using their hashtag! 👇#Heroic or #Outsiders? https://t.co/BcpABP9zHu

The semi-finals for the Rio Majors Champions Stage were a rollercoaster ride for fans as legendary teams such as NAVI were eliminated. Rio Major holds a lot of emotion for viewers as the competition was on hold for almost two years due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Champions Stage will mark the end of the journey with a single team taking on the title of the best Counter-Strike team.

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting the grand finale live will have a variety of ways to tune into the tournament.

CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 grand finale will have Outsiders face off against Heroic

The IEM Rio Major 2022 Grand-final is scheduled to be held on November 13, 2022. The final match will feature the CIS team Outsiders taking on Heroic, a team from the European region.

The timings for the Outsiders vs Heroic matchup are as follows:

November 13, 2022 (Sunday) - 23:30 IST

November 13, 2022 (Sunday) - 19:30 CET

November 13, 2022 (Sunday) - 10:00 PT

Fans can catch the IEM Rio Major 2022 Grand-final live on the official ESL CS:GO channel. Unlike other matchups, viewers will not have to look out for other streaming sections on Twitch, considering this is the final match for the IEM Rio Major 2022.

One can also tune into the watch party of a content creator of their choice to enjoy the final showdown with some opinions.

The winner of the CS:GO match between the Outsiders and Heroic will take home $500,000 out of the $1,250,000 prize pool. The match between the two finalists is expected to be a high-voltage one.

The Outsiders have been dominating the Rio Major with a five-game winning streak since their match against NIP. They have successfully defeated the likes of Spirit, MOUZ, and Fnatic in a row to secure their slot in the Champions Stage grand finale.

However, fans must note that Outsiders have already lost to Heroic, which broke their streak after facing Vitality, Fnatic, and IHC in the Challengers Stage.

Heroic, on the other hand, is one of the teams with the Legends status. This means that they did not need to compete in the Challengers Stage to secure a slot in the Legends Stage as they were already granted a spot. That being said, Heroic only suffered a single loss in the Legends Stage against Cloud9.

Apart from that, the team has been dominating the tournament with repeated wins against the likes of Liquid, Spirit, Furia, and most importantly, Outsiders.

CS:GO fans have expressed excitement for the final as both rosters have produced remarkable performances in their previous games. Only one of these teams will leave the stage victorious with the prize money.

The final of the CS:GO Rio Major will be held at the Jeunesse Arena, and players who book tickets through the official website will also be able to watch it live.

Poll : 0 votes