All winners and nominees of HLTV CS:GO Awards 2022: s1mple, m0NESY, NiKo, and more

Notable members of the CS:GO community convened in Stockholm, Sweden, on January 14/15, 2023, to celebrate the latest iteration of the HLTV Awards. Top athletes and organizations in CS:GO's esports circuit were commemorated at this grand event for their efforts in the 2022 season.

The HLTV Awards 2022 included a few awards like Player of the Year and Team of the Year, which were given out by HLTV, and another set of awards which were determined by a panel of active professional players, on-air talent, and HLTV.

Winners and nominees across all listed categories of CS:GO's HLTV Awards 2022

At the HLTV Awards ceremony last night, the spotlight was on the Ukrainian AWPer s1mple, as he defeated his French counterpart, ZywOo, to earn the award for Player of the Year for a record-breaking third time (2018, 2021, 2022). Cloud9's AWP talent, sh1ro, bagged the award for the 3rd best player of 2022.

NAVI's s1mple further enhanced his legacy by claiming the award for the AWPer of the Year, and by securing the AWPer's spot in the Best Five of the Year. Earlier in 2022, s1mple also managed to collect the Esports Award for PC Player of the Year and ESL's CS:GO Player of the Decade (2012-22) award.

The 2022 season was by no means s1mple's best year. However, after taking NAVI to a runners-up finish at PGL Major Antwerp and IEM Cologne, and by securing the BLAST Premier Spring Finals victory, s1mple managed to emerge as CS:GO's best player yet again.

G2's 17-year-old AWPer, m0NESY, was another player who stood out at the HLTV Awards. His exceptional performances throughout the season helped him earn awards for Rookie of the Season and his prowess on "The Big Green" deservedly handed him the Highlight of the Year award for his remarkable 1v4 clutch vs MIBR in Inferno.

Listed below are all the CS:GO players and teams that secured a top-3 position in their respective categories at the HLTV Awards 2022:

HLTV Awards

Player of the Year

1st place: s1mple (NAVI)

s1mple (NAVI) 2nd place: ZywOo (Vitality)

ZywOo (Vitality) 3rd place: sh1ro (Cloud9)

Women's Player of the Year

1st place : ANa (Nigma Galaxy)

: ANa (Nigma Galaxy) 2nd place : Olga (Furia Fe)

: Olga (Furia Fe) 3rd place: Vilga (Nigma Galaxy)

Team of the Year

1st place : FaZe Clan

: FaZe Clan 2nd place : NAVI

: NAVI 3rd place: G2 Esports

Women’s Team of the Year

1st place: Nigma Galaxy

Nigma Galaxy 2nd place : FURIA fe

: FURIA fe 3rd place: CLG Red

Rookie of the Year

1st place : m0NESY (G2)

: m0NESY (G2) 2nd place : Patsi (Team Spirit)

: Patsi (Team Spirit) 3rd place: w0nderful (Team Spirit)

Highlight of the Year

1st place: G2 m0NESY's clutch vs MIBR

G2 m0NESY's clutch vs MIBR 2nd place: FaZe ropz's clutch vs G2

FaZe ropz's clutch vs G2 3rd place: FaZe broky's clutch vs Astralis

Panel Awards

Best Five of the Year

Anchor : Perfecto (NAVI)

: Perfecto (NAVI) AWPer : s1mple (NAVI)

: s1mple (NAVI) Closer : Ax1Le (Cloud9)

: Ax1Le (Cloud9) IGL : karrigan (FaZe)

: karrigan (FaZe) Opener: NiKo (G2)

Anchor of the Year

1st place : Perfecto (NAVI)

: Perfecto (NAVI) 2nd place : NAF (Team Liquid)

: NAF (Team Liquid) 3rd place: sjuush (Heroic)

AWPer of the Year

1st place : s1mple (NAVI)

: s1mple (NAVI) 2nd place : sh1ro (Cloud9)

: sh1ro (Cloud9) 3rd place: ZywOo (Vitality)

In-game Leader (IGL) of the Year

1st place : karrigan (FaZe Clan)

: karrigan (FaZe Clan) 2nd place : cadiaN (Heroic)

: cadiaN (Heroic) 3rd place: Jame (Outsiders)

Opener of the Year

1st place : NiKo (G2)

: NiKo (G2) 2nd place : YEKINDAR (Team Liquid)

: YEKINDAR (Team Liquid) 3rd place: stavn (Heroic)

Closer of the Year

1st place : Ax1Le (Cloud9)

: Ax1Le (Cloud9) 2nd place : ropz (FaZe Clan)

: ropz (FaZe Clan) 3rd place: KSCERATO (FURIA)

Coach of the Year

1st place : B1ad3 (NAVI)

: B1ad3 (NAVI) 2nd place : RobbaN (FaZe Clan)

: RobbaN (FaZe Clan) 3rd place: sAw (ENCE)

HLTV.org @HLTVorg



Nigma Galaxy's



#HLTVawardshow 🗣️ "I really hope that one day we will see mixed teams where girls and boys are playing together, and we will do everything in our power to make this day closer"Nigma Galaxy's @vilgaCS hopes for a bright future for female competitors in CS:GO 🗣️ "I really hope that one day we will see mixed teams where girls and boys are playing together, and we will do everything in our power to make this day closer"Nigma Galaxy's @vilgaCS hopes for a bright future for female competitors in CS:GO#HLTVawardshow https://t.co/67poY6a2OY

The 2023 season of CS:GO is set to be filled with a variety of competitive events across all regions in the world, starting with the BLAST Premier Spring Groups from January 19 - 29, 2023, followed by the IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In, which kicks off on January 31.

Poll : 0 votes