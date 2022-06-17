Watch - G2's mONESY pulls off the most insane clutch in CS:GO

The youngest yet finest player of esports organization G2, mONESY, just pulled off an insane clutch against FaZe Clan in the BLAST Premier Spring Finale. With this, he showcased why he is predicted to be one of the brightest players of his generation.

G2 Esports revamped its CS: GO roaster at the very beginning of 2022, adding one of the most promising stars of the game to its organisation. Ilya mONESY, at the young age of 17, has taken over the internet by pulling off the most insane clutch in the history of CS: GO.

Needless to say, the young talent continues to be a sight to behold in the BLAST Premier Spring Finale against none other than FaZe Clan.

The clutch is one of the best highlights of the game and needs to be seen.

mONESY pulls off an insane clutch to win against FaZe Clan in BLAST Premier Spring Finale

One of the finest gaming organizations, G2 Esports, managed to pull off a classic win, beating PGL Antwerp Major 2022 winner FaZe Clan 1-2 on day 2 of the BLAST Premiere Spring Finals Group Stage. Despite being just 17 years old, the Russian prodigy has already started to cement himself as one of the top-tier Counter Strikes: Global Offensive players of all time.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky This kid is a teenager pulling off some of the most insane clutches ever in CS wtf m0nesy... This kid is a teenager pulling off some of the most insane clutches ever in CS wtf m0nesy... https://t.co/6JOBrQ5a3n

As eight teams battled it out for a spot in the BLAST Premier Spring Semi Finale, mONESY pulled off an insane clutch. Needless to say, it could already be a top contender for the clutch of the year in CS:GO.

During round 15/30, mONESY was left in a difficult predicament with the Faze Clan members in a strong position. It certainly didn't look great for him at the time. However, the young player pulled off an insane clutch with the clock against him.

Using some great strategies, mONESY managed to kill the last member of Faze Clan with the help of a "random" molly. It was used so that he could run back to a more secure place and aim directly at the enemy.

Fans react to the insane clutch

As expected, the insane clutch has garnered over thousands of views within a few hours of making it public, with many praising the youngster for his Molly strategy.

Here are some of the responses.

TPOT @Webiwnl @JakeSucky the one way molly was nasty. monesy is living proof that the game is gonna evolve over the next few years with all these cracked 16 year olds @JakeSucky the one way molly was nasty. monesy is living proof that the game is gonna evolve over the next few years with all these cracked 16 year olds

Jenks @JenksEu @JakeSucky I don’t even play cs but that caster calling the molly random the kid knew exactly what he was doing @JakeSucky I don’t even play cs but that caster calling the molly random the kid knew exactly what he was doing

Avenueqt | LNDP ❤ @Avenueqt

- Heroic on major

- Vitality yesterday

- MIBR on Blast



One of those are top 10 clutches of all time, my favorite its the one vs our lord S1mple @JakeSucky - Navi on major- Heroic on major- Vitality yesterday- MIBR on BlastOne of those are top 10 clutches of all time, my favorite its the one vs our lord S1mple @JakeSucky - Navi on major- Heroic on major- Vitality yesterday- MIBR on BlastOne of those are top 10 clutches of all time, my favorite its the one vs our lord S1mple

Soap @SoapFPS @JakeSucky Bro this guy is a GOD @JakeSucky Bro this guy is a GOD

allyn @fnallyn @JakeSucky that molly play won him the round @JakeSucky that molly play won him the round

Fypex @Fypeex @JakeSucky @CarlosR This kid is pretty good, maybe you should get him for your cs team @JakeSucky @CarlosR This kid is pretty good, maybe you should get him for your cs team

Zaxsin @Zaxsin @JakeSucky I want a Valorant map like Dust 2 @JakeSucky I want a Valorant map like Dust 2

With such an accurate display of skill, it's no surprise that the young professional is considered one of the finest CS: GO players of all time. As time goes by, we may even see him become better. Above all, at such an early age, mONESY has already outperformed many top players in the game.

Since taking down Faze Clan, G2 has successfully entered the Semi Finals.

