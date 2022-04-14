G2 Esports vs Zeta Division: VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs Upper-Quarterfinal prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After four days of thrilling Group Stage matches, it’s time for more excitement at the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik as the Playoffs stage is set to start tonight.

G2 Esports will take on the Japanese side Zeta Division in the first game of the Playoffs. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to secure their place in the Upper Semifinals.

G2 Esports and Zeta Division: Who will win the first game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs

G2 Esports will kick start its campaign tonight at the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. The German side qualified for the Reykjavik Masters after becoming the runners-up to the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers.

Meanwhile, after a shaky start in Iceland after losing the Group Stage game against DRX, Zeta Division came back stronger and won back-to-back games against Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas to qualify for the Playoffs.

Prediction

It is quite tough to predict a clear winner for the match as both of these teams have been in excellent form recently. However, it's worth noting that G2 Esports will be playing its first game in the competition. This means that the Japanese side don't have a clear idea of what the team's strategy and playstyle will be.

The surprise factor and the experience this team has under its belt with players like Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas and Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas can be determining factors.

Zeta Division also surprised everyone by eliminating EMEA giant Fnatic, followed by another comprehensive win against Ninjas in Pyjamas in back-to-back games. The way the Japanese side has performed since their loss against DRX in the first game of the competition was truly remarkable. The team will surely try to repeat the same tonight to pull off another miracle.

Head-to-head

The two teams will face each other for the first time in any official event. It will be interesting to see who got the better of their opponent in their first meeting.

Recent Results

G2 Esports has lost twice in their last five games, while Zeta Division has only lost one of their last five games in all competitions.

G2 Esports and Zeta Division recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

G2 Esports:

Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

Zeta Division:

Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto

Koji "Laz" Ushida

Tomoaki "crow" Maruoka

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

When and where to watch

The first match of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik between G2 Esports and Zeta Division will be broadcast live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 10:30 pm IST on April 14.

