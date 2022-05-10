G2 Esports vs. Evil Geniuses League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Day 2: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match on day 2 of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 is set to be between G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses (EG). This serves as a grudge match for EG after getting demolished by G2 on day 1.

While Evil Geniuses seemed to have a game plan on day 1, it looked like G2 Esports always had their number. Apart from that, the Anivia pick somewhat caught EG off-guard.

Thus, it will be interesting to see how Evil Geniuses evolve from this loss and develop new strategies to take down G2 Esports.

Preview of G2 Esports vs. Evil Geniuses on Day 2 at League of Legends MSI 2022

Predictions

G2 Esports' run at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split was anything but smooth. A fourth-place finish in the regular season and a defeat against Fnatic in the first match of the playoffs were quite disappointing for this team.

However, in the lower bracket of the playoff stage, the team picked up steam as it defeated every major contender 3-0 to claim the trophy. Therefore, the expectations from the team at MSI 2022 were quite high.

Coming to MSI 2022, G2 Esports started day 1 in an explosive manner. The team swept over ORDER and Evil Geniuses and continued to assert the dominance that started back in the LEC.

Evil Geniuses also had a very similar run at League of Legends' LCS 2022 Spring Split. The team initially finished fourth and dropped to the lower bracket after a loss in the playoffs.

However, from there, Evil Geniuses climbed the ladder and proved to everyone the strength of a young and talented lineup. Unfortunately, the first day of MSI 2022 did not go well for the team as it ended up losing to G2 Esports in a disastrous fashion.

Overall, in terms of predictions, G2 Esports look much stronger and is much more disciplined compared to Evil Geniuses. Thus, the former should be able to pick up the win once again.

Head-to-head

Evil Geniuses and G2 Esports have faced each other only once in League of Legends MSI 2022, where the latter came out as the victor.

Previous Results

Previously, G2 Esports faced ORDER and Evil Geniuses at MSI 2022 and won both games.

Evil Geniuses only played against G2 Esports at MSI 2022, which ended in a loss for the former.

MSI 2022 Rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade-Top

Jankos-Jungle

Caps-Mid

Flakked-ADC

Targamas-Support

Evil Geniuses

Impact-Top

Inspired-Jungle

jojopyun-Mid

Danny-ADC

Vulcan-Support

Livestream Details

G2 Esports vs. Evil Geniuses will be telecast live on the lol esports website as well as the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on May 11 at 1:00 AM PT/1:30 PM IST/8:00 AM GMT.

Edited by Danyal Arabi