League of Legends ARURF patch 12.9: Expected start date, all gameplay updates, and more

League of Legends’ most popular game mode, All Random Ultra Rapid Fire (ARURF), is expected to finally make its way back to the live servers on April 11, 2022, with the upcoming 12.9 patch update.

The mode is one of the most anticipated by the community every season, as it’s often considered one of the best-featured in all the modes that Riot Games has introduced in the MOBA so far.

However, since ARURF is temporary like some of the other modes, it hardly remains on the live server for long, and fans are often left wondering when it will be put back into rotation next.

Fortunately, it will be returning tomorrow with League of Legends patch 12.9 but will be coming up with some changes to its gameplay. The game mode has been live on the PBE test server for quite a while now, and the developers have made a considerable number of tweaks to it before shipping it with the final update.

ARURF in League of Legends: All changes hitting the game mode in patch 12.9

Listed below are the details that players can expect from League of Legend’s upcoming ARURF game mode rotation once it goes live:

+300 ability haste, summoner spell haste, and item haste.

+25% tenacity.

+60 movement speed.

Bonus attack speed is doubled on ranged champions, 1.5 times for melee champions.

If you’re a mana champ: Bonus mana is converted to HP (40% rate), and bonus mana regen is converted to HP (100% rate)

The gold per 10 items will be disabled, though. Their minion gold penalty they give is such an extreme penalty that is difficult to perceive that not having them available would ultimately lead to better experiences, especially for newcomers to URF.

Higher level cap: The level cap is increased to level 30.

Early surrender: Can now unanimously surrender at 8 minutes, or normal surrender at 10 minutes.

Mana and Energy consumption reduced by 100%.

Smite

Charge rate reduced to 30 seconds from 75 seconds.

Cooldown between charges reduced to 10 seconds from 15 seconds.

Teleport is disabled.

Baron Nashor’s initial spawn time is on 10 minutes.

Dragon’s initial spawn time is on 4 minutes.

As mentioned earlier, ARURF has been available on the League of Legends PBE server for quite some time now and is set to go live with League of Legends patch 12.9. The High Noon event will also be celebrated with the new update, and the game mode is expected to run until the event concludes.

