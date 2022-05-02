League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022: Match schedule, teams qualified, and more

League of Legends' Mid Season Invitational (MSI) starts on May 10. As such, preparations for the event, both from Riot Games and the participants, are currently happening with maximum effort.
The teams playing in this tournament are all champions from the various Spring Splits worldwide and are, therefore, the best in their regions. Hence, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the multiple matches are pretty high.
To further fuel the hype amongst fans, the complete schedule of the League of Legends MSI 2022 has been provided below, along with some other minor details.
Everything League of Legends fans need to know about match schedule and other details surrounding MSI 2022
Before providing information on the match schedule, it is crucial to get the complete list of participating teams, including their respective regions:
- South Korea (LCK): T1
- China (LPL): Royal Never Give Up
- Europe (LEC): G2 Esports
- North America (LCS): Evil Geniuses
- Pacific (PCS): PSG Talon
- Turkey (TCL): fastPay Wildcats
- Vietnam (VCS): Saigon Buffalo
- Oceania (LCO): ORDER
- Latin America (LLA): Team Aze
- Japan (LJL): DetonatioN FocusMe
- Brazil (CBLOL): Red Canids
With that out of the way, it is time to focus on the schedule. It is known that the entire tournament will be divided into three sections. The opening section will be the group stage, and the top two teams from here will qualify for the rumble stage.
All matches up to the rumble stage will have best-of-one double-round robin eliminations. Once the rumble stage is over, only four teams will remain. These sides will play the official knockout stages in a best-of-five format for a place in the finals.
Currently, only the schedule for the group stages at League of Legends MSI 2022 has been provided, which will run from May 10 to May 15:
May 10 schedule
- Saigon Buffalo vs T1
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs Team Aze
- ORDER vs G2 Esports
- Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports
- fastPay Wildcats vs Royal Never Give Up
- Red Canids vs PSG Talon
May 11 schedule
- Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports
- ORDER vs Evil Geniuses
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs Saigon Buffalo
- Team Aze vs T1
- Red Canids vs fastPay Wildcats
- PSG Talon vs Royal Never Give Up
May 12 schedule
- ORDER vs Evil Geniuses
- ORDER vs G2 Esports
- fastPay Wildcats vs PSG Talon
- Red Canids vs Royal Never Give Up
- Team Aze vs Saigon Buffalo
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs T1
May 13 schedule
- Red Canids vs PSG Talon
- fastPay vs Royal Never Give Up
- fastPay Wildcats vs PSG Talon
- Red Canids vs Royal Never Give Up
- Red Canids vs fastPay Wildcats
- PSG Talon vs Royal Never Give Up
May 14 schedule
- Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports
- ORDER vs Evil Geniuses
- ORDER vs G2 Esports
- Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports
- ORDER vs Evil Geniuses
- ORDER vs G2 Esports
May 15 schedule
- Team Aze vs Saigon Buffalo
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs T1
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs Saigon Buffalo
- Team Aze vs T1
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs Team Aze
- Saigon Buffalo vs T1
Finally, it is essential to mention that League of Legends MSI 2022 will be played on 35 ping as Royal Never Give Up will be unable to travel to Busan due to travel restrictions. Thus, to maintain competitive integrity, such a step has been taken.
However, crowds will be allowed in the tournament, the first of its kind since 2019.