League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022: Match schedule, teams qualified, and more

League of Legends' Mid Season Invitational (MSI) starts on May 10. As such, preparations for the event, both from Riot Games and the participants, are currently happening with maximum effort.

The teams playing in this tournament are all champions from the various Spring Splits worldwide and are, therefore, the best in their regions. Hence, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the multiple matches are pretty high.

To further fuel the hype amongst fans, the complete schedule of the League of Legends MSI 2022 has been provided below, along with some other minor details.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know about match schedule and other details surrounding MSI 2022

Before providing information on the match schedule, it is crucial to get the complete list of participating teams, including their respective regions:

South Korea (LCK) : T1

: T1 China (LPL) : Royal Never Give Up

: Royal Never Give Up Europe (LEC) : G2 Esports

: G2 Esports North America (LCS) : Evil Geniuses

: Evil Geniuses Pacific (PCS) : PSG Talon

: PSG Talon Turkey (TCL) : fastPay Wildcats

: fastPay Wildcats Vietnam (VCS) : Saigon Buffalo

: Saigon Buffalo Oceania (LCO) : ORDER

: ORDER Latin America (LLA) : Team Aze

: Team Aze Japan (LJL) : DetonatioN FocusMe

: DetonatioN FocusMe Brazil (CBLOL): Red Canids

With that out of the way, it is time to focus on the schedule. It is known that the entire tournament will be divided into three sections. The opening section will be the group stage, and the top two teams from here will qualify for the rumble stage.

All matches up to the rumble stage will have best-of-one double-round robin eliminations. Once the rumble stage is over, only four teams will remain. These sides will play the official knockout stages in a best-of-five format for a place in the finals.

Currently, only the schedule for the group stages at League of Legends MSI 2022 has been provided, which will run from May 10 to May 15:

May 10 schedule

Saigon Buffalo vs T1

DetonatioN FocusMe vs Team Aze

ORDER vs G2 Esports

Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports

fastPay Wildcats vs Royal Never Give Up

Red Canids vs PSG Talon

May 11 schedule

Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports

ORDER vs Evil Geniuses

DetonatioN FocusMe vs Saigon Buffalo

Team Aze vs T1

Red Canids vs fastPay Wildcats

PSG Talon vs Royal Never Give Up

May 12 schedule

ORDER vs Evil Geniuses

ORDER vs G2 Esports

fastPay Wildcats vs PSG Talon

Red Canids vs Royal Never Give Up

Team Aze vs Saigon Buffalo

DetonatioN FocusMe vs T1

May 13 schedule

Red Canids vs PSG Talon

fastPay vs Royal Never Give Up

fastPay Wildcats vs PSG Talon

Red Canids vs Royal Never Give Up

Red Canids vs fastPay Wildcats

PSG Talon vs Royal Never Give Up

May 14 schedule

Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports

ORDER vs Evil Geniuses

ORDER vs G2 Esports

Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports

ORDER vs Evil Geniuses

ORDER vs G2 Esports

May 15 schedule

Team Aze vs Saigon Buffalo

DetonatioN FocusMe vs T1

DetonatioN FocusMe vs Saigon Buffalo

Team Aze vs T1

DetonatioN FocusMe vs Team Aze

Saigon Buffalo vs T1

Finally, it is essential to mention that League of Legends MSI 2022 will be played on 35 ping as Royal Never Give Up will be unable to travel to Busan due to travel restrictions. Thus, to maintain competitive integrity, such a step has been taken.

However, crowds will be allowed in the tournament, the first of its kind since 2019.

