RNG vs PSG Talon League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Day 2: Head-to-Head, livestream details and more

Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and PSG Talon will face-off during the final match of the group stage in the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022, Day 2.

The match-up created a lot of hype during MSI 2021, as everyone expected RNG to sweep past PSG Talon. However, they were met with strong resistance.

In fact, PSG Talon ended up defeating RNG in a game. Therefore, all eyes will be on them this time as well, as the former is a dark horse in international tournaments. Considering their history, an upset might very well be on the cards for the latter.

Preview of RNG vs PSG Talon at League of Legends MSI 2022

Prediction

PSG Talon has had a very smooth journey at the League of Legends PCS 2022 Spring Split. The team lost two games during the regular season and one in the playoffs.

Overall, PSG Talon has been a force to reckon with. No one else can match up to their quality in both individual talent as well as team play. PSG Talon's top laner, Hanabi, has been excellent throughout PCS 2022 Spring Split. The question is, will he be able to tackle the top laners at MSI 2022?

On the other hand, RNG has also had a dominant run during League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split, but their journey differs greatly from PSG Talon. This is because the competition in LPL is absolutely brutal.

In LPL, there are around 17 teams,with at least 10 teams holding the capability to win a World Championship. In such a highly competitive environment, staying at the top is extremely complicated, but RNG has shown that it is possible with near perfect gameplay and decision making.

RNG is always called the "Spring Emperor" and no matter what happens, the team is ready to keep its title intact.

In terms of predictions, RNG will ultimately be able to win the face-off. though PSG Talon will put up a fair fight.

Head-to-Head

RNG and PSG Talon have clashed against each other five times in the past. Three of the games were at MSI 2021 and the other two were at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

RNG grabbed four victories in those five games, with PSG Talon grabbing a singular win.

Past Results

PSG Talon's previous match was against the CTBC Flying Oster, where the former ended up winning 3-2.

RNG faced Top Esports at the League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split Finals and grabbed a 3-2 victory.

MSI 2022 Rosters

PSG Talon

Hanabi-Top

Juhan-Jungle

Bay-Mid

Unified-ADC

Kaiwing-Support

RNG

Bin-Top

Wei-Jungle

Xiaohu-Mid

Gala-ADC

Ming-Support

Livetsream details

RNG vs PSG Talon will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and the League of Legends esports website on May 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM PT/6:30 PM IST/1 PM GMT.

