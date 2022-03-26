Fnatic vs G2 Esports: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Finals Prediction

Fnatic is ready to take on G2 Esports tonight in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Finals. The winner will reach the Grand-finals alongside FunPlus Phoenix, who are currently waiting for their opposition.

Fnatic and G2 Esports faced each other previously on the inaugural day of the event last month. The former came out better against their German opposition at the time. However, G2 Esports will look forward to taking their revenge tonight.

Fnatic and G2 Esports: Who will join FunPlus Phoenix in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Grand-Finals

Fnatic and G2 Esports both have already qualified for the VCT stage-1 Masters Reykjavik and are ready to represent their region in Iceland next month.

However, today's match is crucial for both sides for the prize pool share and the seeding in the Reykjavik Masters.

The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight. The winner will be in sight of the trophy tomorrow while the loser will be knocked out of the competition.

Prediction

Considering the recent form, Fnatic is undoubtedly the favorite to win the series tonight. The way the side has performed since the start of the tournament is truly remarkable.

The loss against FunPlus Phoenix in the Upper-Finals was a shock for the side. However, the team has the potential to bounce back from that as well.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports has surprised everyone in their recent games. They've knocked out both M3 Champions (former Gambit Esports) and Team Liquid in back-to-back games to qualify for the Reykjavik Masters and made a statement with their performances. Taking down the in-form Fnatic will be a cherry on the ice.

Head-to-heads

In the previous four matches between the two sides, both have secured two each in their favor. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead after today's tie.

Recent results

Both teams have won four of their last five games. One team will surely taste their second defeat after today's game.

Fnatic and G2 Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Fnatic:

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

James "Mistic" Orfila

Martin "Magnum" Penkov

Andrew "braveaf" Gorchakov

G2 Esports:

Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy knockout action between Fnatic and G2 Esports in the VCT Stage-1 EMEA Challengers live on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 8.30 pm IST onwards on March 26.

