×
Create
Notifications

Fnatic vs G2 Esports: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Finals Prediction

Previewing the FNC and G2 series at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Previewing the FNC and G2 series at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 26, 2022 07:22 PM IST
Feature

Fnatic is ready to take on G2 Esports tonight in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Finals. The winner will reach the Grand-finals alongside FunPlus Phoenix, who are currently waiting for their opposition.

Fnatic and G2 Esports faced each other previously on the inaugural day of the event last month. The former came out better against their German opposition at the time. However, G2 Esports will look forward to taking their revenge tonight.

Day 5 of #VCTEMEA playoffs are set! https://t.co/rTnKjEQMuJ

Fnatic and G2 Esports: Who will join FunPlus Phoenix in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Grand-Finals

Fnatic and G2 Esports both have already qualified for the VCT stage-1 Masters Reykjavik and are ready to represent their region in Iceland next month.

However, today's match is crucial for both sides for the prize pool share and the seeding in the Reykjavik Masters.

The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight. The winner will be in sight of the trophy tomorrow while the loser will be knocked out of the competition.

Prediction

Considering the recent form, Fnatic is undoubtedly the favorite to win the series tonight. The way the side has performed since the start of the tournament is truly remarkable.

The loss against FunPlus Phoenix in the Upper-Finals was a shock for the side. However, the team has the potential to bounce back from that as well.

.@braveaff keeping FNATIC ALIVE! https://t.co/bJpdUsCRxO

Meanwhile, G2 Esports has surprised everyone in their recent games. They've knocked out both M3 Champions (former Gambit Esports) and Team Liquid in back-to-back games to qualify for the Reykjavik Masters and made a statement with their performances. Taking down the in-form Fnatic will be a cherry on the ice.

LOCKED IN 🔒@G2esports will be the third EMEA team headed to #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/pvjCTgVDT8

Head-to-heads

In the previous four matches between the two sides, both have secured two each in their favor. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead after today's tie.

Recent results

Both teams have won four of their last five games. One team will surely taste their second defeat after today's game.

Fnatic and G2 Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Fnatic and G2 Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Fnatic:

  • Jake "Boaster" Howlett
  • Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev
  • James "Mistic" Orfila
  • Martin "Magnum" Penkov
  • Andrew "braveaf" Gorchakov

G2 Esports:

  • Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg
  • Auni "AvovA" Chahade
  • Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas
  • Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas
  • Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

When and where to watch

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can enjoy knockout action between Fnatic and G2 Esports in the VCT Stage-1 EMEA Challengers live on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 8.30 pm IST onwards on March 26.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will reach the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Grand-finals?

Fnatic

G2 Esports

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी