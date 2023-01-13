CS:GO BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Full schedule, teams, livestream details, and more 

One of CS:GO's leading esports circuits, BLAST Premier, is set to kick off its 2023 calendar with the Spring Groups 2023, which will be held from January 19 - 29 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tournament will feature 12 partnered CS:GO teams from various parts of Europe and the Americas as they compete to qualify for the Spring Finals in June.
Out of the twelve participating organizations, the top six teams will earn qualification for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals. The remaining six teams will be sent to the Spring Showdown tournament in their respective regions (EU & AME), wherein they will compete against other top rosters for a golden ticket to the Spring Finals.
CS:GO's BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023 will feature a prize pool of $177,498. Teams that secure a top-3 spot in the tournament will receive a cheque of $27,500. The remaining 3 teams that will qualify for the Spring Finals will receive $17,500 each.
Everything to know about CS:GO's BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023
Teams
Here are the twelve CS:GO teams that will battle it out for a top-six position in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023:
- Astralis
- BIG
- Complexity Gaming
- Evil Geniuses
- FaZe Clan
- G2 Esports
- Heroic
- Natus Vincere
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- OG
- Team Liquid
- Team Vitality
Format
The twelve participating CS:GO teams will initially be put through a double-elimination GSL-style Group Stage where they will be split into 3 groups of four teams each. The winners of each group will then proceed directly to the Spring Finals, while the remaining teams will be sent to compete in the seeded Play-In stage.
The Play-In stage of the tournament will feature three separate single-elimination gauntlets. Third-place teams from each group will face the fourth-place team from their adjacent group in the first round of the Play-Ins. The winner will then face the runners-up of the remaining group in their attempts to qualify for the Spring Finals.
All matches in CS:GO's BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023, including the Grand Final, will be decided in series of best-of-threes. The group allotment for the first stage of the tournament is as follows:
Group A
- Heroic
- Evil Geniuses
- Team Vitality
- Astralis
Group B
- FaZe Clan
- Complexity Gaming
- Team Liquid
- OG
Group C
- G2 Esports
- BIG
- NAVI
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
Complete Schedule
Thursday, January 19
- Heroic vs Evil Geniuses (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- Team Vitality vs Astralis (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Friday, January 20
- FaZe vs Complexity (3.00 am PST/ 12.00 pm CET/ 4.30pm IST)
- Liquid vs OG (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- G2 vs BIG (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Saturday, January 21
- NAVI vs NIP (3.00 am PST/ 12.00 pm CET/ 4.30pm IST)
- Group A Upper Bracket Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- Group A Lower Bracket Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Sunday, January 22
- Group B Upper Bracket Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- Group B Lower Bracket Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Monday, January 23
- Group B Upper Bracket Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- Group B Lower Bracket Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Tuesday, January 24
- Group A Consolidation Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- Group B Consolidation Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Wednesday, January 25
- Group C Consolidation Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- Group A Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Thursday, January 26
- Group B Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- Group C Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Friday, January 27
- Knockout Stage 1 #1 (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- Knockout Stage 1 #2 (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Saturday, January 28
- Knockout Stage 1 #3 (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- Knockout Stage 2 #1 (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Sunday, January 29
- Knockout Stage 2 #2 (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)
- Knockout Stage 2 #3 (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)
Where to watch
CS:GO enthusiasts can catch the first BLAST Premier event of the year live on BLASTPremier's official Twitch and YouTube channels. The 2023 Spring Finals will commence with Heroic taking on Evil Geniuses on January 19, 2023 at 6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST.