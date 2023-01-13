CS:GO BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Full schedule, teams, livestream details, and more 

One of CS:GO's leading esports circuits, BLAST Premier, is set to kick off its 2023 calendar with the Spring Groups 2023, which will be held from January 19 - 29 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tournament will feature 12 partnered CS:GO teams from various parts of Europe and the Americas as they compete to qualify for the Spring Finals in June.

Out of the twelve participating organizations, the top six teams will earn qualification for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals. The remaining six teams will be sent to the Spring Showdown tournament in their respective regions (EU & AME), wherein they will compete against other top rosters for a golden ticket to the Spring Finals.

CS:GO's BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023 will feature a prize pool of $177,498. Teams that secure a top-3 spot in the tournament will receive a cheque of $27,500. The remaining 3 teams that will qualify for the Spring Finals will receive $17,500 each.

Everything to know about CS:GO's BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023

BLAST Premier 💥 @BLASTPremier



🏅 Spring Groups

12 teams

19th - 29th January First tournament of 2023🏅 Spring Groups12 teams19th - 29th January First tournament of 2023🏅 Spring Groups💥 12 teams📅 19th - 29th January https://t.co/VYff6vzy76

Teams

Here are the twelve CS:GO teams that will battle it out for a top-six position in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023:

Astralis

BIG

Complexity Gaming

Evil Geniuses

FaZe Clan

G2 Esports

Heroic

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

OG

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

Format

The twelve participating CS:GO teams will initially be put through a double-elimination GSL-style Group Stage where they will be split into 3 groups of four teams each. The winners of each group will then proceed directly to the Spring Finals, while the remaining teams will be sent to compete in the seeded Play-In stage.

The Play-In stage of the tournament will feature three separate single-elimination gauntlets. Third-place teams from each group will face the fourth-place team from their adjacent group in the first round of the Play-Ins. The winner will then face the runners-up of the remaining group in their attempts to qualify for the Spring Finals.

All matches in CS:GO's BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023, including the Grand Final, will be decided in series of best-of-threes. The group allotment for the first stage of the tournament is as follows:

Group A

Heroic

Evil Geniuses

Team Vitality

Astralis

Group B

FaZe Clan

Complexity Gaming

Team Liquid

OG

Group C

G2 Esports

BIG

NAVI

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Complete Schedule

Thursday, January 19

Heroic vs Evil Geniuses (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) Team Vitality vs Astralis (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

Friday, January 20

FaZe vs Complexity (3.00 am PST/ 12.00 pm CET/ 4.30pm IST)

(3.00 am PST/ 12.00 pm CET/ 4.30pm IST) Liquid vs OG (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) G2 vs BIG (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

Saturday, January 21

NAVI vs NIP (3.00 am PST/ 12.00 pm CET/ 4.30pm IST)

(3.00 am PST/ 12.00 pm CET/ 4.30pm IST) Group A Upper Bracket Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) Group A Lower Bracket Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

Sunday, January 22

Group B Upper Bracket Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) Group B Lower Bracket Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

Monday, January 23

Group B Upper Bracket Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) Group B Lower Bracket Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

Tuesday, January 24

Group A Consolidation Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) Group B Consolidation Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

BLAST Premier 💥 @BLASTPremier



🏅 Spring Groups

12 teams

19th - 29th January Two weeks filled with TOP TIER Counter-Strike🏅 Spring Groups12 teams19th - 29th January Two weeks filled with TOP TIER Counter-Strike 🏅 Spring Groups💥 12 teams📅 19th - 29th January https://t.co/iMaegAE9UR

Wednesday, January 25

Group C Consolidation Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) Group A Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

Thursday, January 26

Group B Final (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) Group C Final (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

Friday, January 27

Knockout Stage 1 #1 (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) Knockout Stage 1 #2 (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

Saturday, January 28

Knockout Stage 1 #3 (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) Knockout Stage 2 #1 (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

Sunday, January 29

Knockout Stage 2 #2 (6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST)

(6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST) Knockout Stage 2 #3 (9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11.00 pm IST)

Where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can catch the first BLAST Premier event of the year live on BLASTPremier's official Twitch and YouTube channels. The 2023 Spring Finals will commence with Heroic taking on Evil Geniuses on January 19, 2023 at 6.00 am PST/ 3.00 pm CET/ 7.30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes