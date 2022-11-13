The last two CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) teams now remain in the final stretch of the IEM Rio Major 2022 tournament and will compete against each other to secure the title of CS:GO Major 2022 Champions. The winner will be claiming the lion’s share of the prize pool with a $500,000 winner’s cheque.

The Grand Finals will be bringing together the last remaining pair on the international stage for the ultimate showdown that will decide the victors of this long and tenuous event. The match will be decided in a best-of-three format where the winning team will secure their title.

Outsiders vs Heroic: Who will snatch the title of CS:GO Major champions?

Predictions

With a formidable roster, Heroic also has the backing of experience and teamwork as they have been playing together on the same side for a long time. The in-game leader of Heroic, cadiaN, is an adept player who can make noteworthy plays as well as manage the actions of the team to secure rounds and increase their winning chances.

Additional recruitment of young talents makes it easier for Heroic as these players bring even more potential and promise to the table. Players like Jabbi and stavn both have the capacity and ability to step up for the team when required.

Outsiders consist of the former Virtus.pro roster, which is an exceptionally talented group of players with a high tier of mechanical prowess and years of former CS:GO league experience. The team’s in-game leader, Jame, is a capable AWP user who has been seen consistently carving out almost impossible rounds for his team while also micromanaging the entire team strategy.

Combining such talented and experienced players with names like FL1T, Outsiders have quickly become an aggressive and unpredictable team that even big names have struggled against.

The upcoming match between the Russian team, Outsiders, and the powerhouse from Denmark, Heroic, will be a sight to behold as both teams look to secure their place in CS:GO history by etching their names.

Leaning towards a team is one of the toughest decisions when it comes down to the Grand Finals. Statistically, Heroic seems to have a better grip on their opponents considering their past performances, and are likely to emerge victorious.

Head-to-head

Heroic and Outsiders are no strangers to each other as they have a history of rivalry. Both teams have played against each other in multiple events in the past.

Heroic and Outsiders have both secured one win against each other after Virtus.pro transitioned to become Outsiders.

Recent results

Heroic entered the IEM Rio Major with a Legends status and was placed directly in the Legends Stage, where they defeated teams like Outsiders, Fnatic, and Team Liquid while losing only to Cloud9. They had an almost flawless run with a 3-1 record in the Legend Stage.

Outsiders entered the IEM Rio Major as a contender and had to play through the Challengers and Legends Stages of the tournament to earn their CS:GO Champions Stage qualification.

Heroic defeated FURIA with a 2-1 scoreline while Outsiders defeated MOUZ via a 2-1 scoreline in the semi-final on November 12.

Potential Lineups

Heroic

Martin " stavn " Lund

" Lund Casper " cadiaN " Møller (IGL)

" Møller (IGL) René " TeSeS " Madsen

" Madsen Rasmus " sjuush " Beck

" Beck Jakob " Jabbi " Nygaard

" Nygaard Richard "Xizt" Landström (Coach)

Outsiders

Aleksei " Qikert " Golubev

" Golubev Dzhami " Jame " Ali (IGL)

" Ali (IGL) Evgeniy " FL1T " Lebedev

" Lebedev David " n0rb3r7 " Daniyelyan

" Daniyelyan Pyotr " fame " Bolyshev

" Bolyshev Dastan "dastan" Aqbaev (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO fans can watch the Champions Stage of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major live by tuning into the official ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. Outsiders and Heroic will play in a best-of-three Grand Finals on November 13 at 11:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 11:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will take home the CS:GO Major 2022 Champion title? Heroic Outsiders 0 votes