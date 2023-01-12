Blast.tv CS:GO Paris Major 2023 tickets: Early access start date, how to get, and more

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is a classic First-Person Shooter title that hosts various prestigious tournaments throughout the year. The competition is steep and the latest upcoming event for the game is the Blast.tv Paris Major 2023.

The event will feature the world's best 16 teams competing for a spot on the leaderboard. The winner will covet the lion’s share of the entire prize pool and qualify for the IEM Cologne 2023 championship. The esports scene of CS:GO is going to be filled with thrills from the middle of 2023 as Blast.tv Paris Major will seed the champions team for the next event.

Here are all the details we know about the CS:GO Blast.tv Paris Major 2023.

CS:GO Paris Major 2023 start date, early ticket access, format, prize pool, and more.

BLAST.tv @BLASTtv



Sign-up and opt-in to BLAST .tv for exclusive early access to tickets from Monday, 23rd January.



Tickets go on general sale from Thursday, 26th January. Tickets time!Sign-up and opt-in to BLAST .tv for exclusive early access to tickets from Monday, 23rd January.Tickets go on general sale from Thursday, 26th January. Tickets time! 🎫Sign-up and opt-in to BLAST .tv for exclusive early access to tickets from Monday, 23rd January.Tickets go on general sale from Thursday, 26th January. https://t.co/7Q9jTKQLNN

Seasoned First-Person Shooter players generally have a history of countless hours in CS:GO as it is a classic title by Valve. The competitive skill gap grows exponentially when climbing the in-game ranks, requiring diligent practice and grinding to compete at the highest levels. The upcoming Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 will feature some of the top players across the globe and crown a new champion team.

Start date

The Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 is scheduled to start on May 8, 2023, and conclude on May 21, 2023, after one of the 16 esteemed teams secures the winner’s title. It is an official Valve championship and is placed under the wing of the “Major Championship” tag, which will boast high-stakes matches.

Exclusive early tickets

BLAST.tv @BLASTtv



Americas RMR - Monterrey, Mexico (Liga Ace)

Asia RMR - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (MESA)

European RMR - Copenhagen, Denmark (BLAST) All roads lead to Paris and for the first time since 2019 all 3 RMRs will be hosted regionallyAmericas RMR - Monterrey, Mexico (Liga Ace)Asia RMR - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (MESA)European RMR - Copenhagen, Denmark (BLAST) All roads lead to Paris and for the first time since 2019 all 3 RMRs will be hosted regionally 💥Americas RMR - Monterrey, Mexico (Liga Ace)💥Asia RMR - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (MESA)💥European RMR - Copenhagen, Denmark (BLAST) https://t.co/iKm788II8U

Players and enthusiasts can start queuing for early access tickets to the Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 tournament. Blast.tv members can enjoy this early access feature before the general sale goes live. Follow the steps below to get exclusive early access tickets:

Create an account and log in to Blast.tv.

After signing up, players will need to opt-in to become members of Blast.tv to get in line for early tickets.

The early access ticket sign-ups will be active from Monday, January 23.

The general ticket sale will begin on Thursday, January 26.

Signing up for early access ensures that players get their hands on the first set of tickets for the CS:GO tournament before the tickets run out.

Match format and Prize pool

The match format that will be followed in Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 will be of the 16 teams Swiss format. All advancement and elimination matches will be held in a best-of-three format, and other matches will only be best-of-ones.

The eight teams with the most points on the leaderboard will automatically qualify for The Legends stage, while the remaining eight will be eliminated from the tournament.

The prize pool was announced to be a total of $1,250,000 USD from which the winners will be awarded a total of $500,000 USD. The winning team will also enjoy an additional perk that will grant them a slot in the IEM Cologne 2023 championship.

Currently, there are no details on the participating teams in CS:GO’s Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 tournament. Considering the event is scheduled for the month of May 2023, the announcements should be surfacing on social media platforms like Twitter soon.

This concludes with the details of the upcoming Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 and its early access ticket exclusive. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details about the different game events.

Poll : 0 votes