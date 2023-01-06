Top 5 CS:GO AWPers to look out for in 2023

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is a classic first-person shooter with a highly successful esports scene. A number of its players have displayed their in-game prowess and secured the spotlight through tournaments and high-stakes championships.

CS:GO pros dedicate countless hours and practice sessions to mastering the various aspects of the game. Reducing the number of variables is crucial to maximizing their chances of winning the match.

The AWP is a high-powered bolt-action sniper rifle in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive that can take down enemy combatants with just one shot. Its high penetrating power makes it one of the most lethal weapons in the game. However, the learning curve is steep for the weapon, and not everyone can master it without paying their due diligence.

Players who utilize the AWP can quickly find themselves overwhelmed when multiple enemies execute an attack. The weapon's slow fire rate and no-scope inaccuracy make it difficult to deal with enemies if they are pushed into a stack.

Listed below are some of the most talented CS:GO AWPers to look out for in 2023.

Note: This is a ranked list. The choices reflect the opinions of the author and may be different for every individual.

Ranking Jame, sh1ro, and 3 other exceptional AWPers in CS:GO

5) m0NESY (G2)

Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov is a Russian professional CS:GO player who was born on May 1, 2005. He is an active member of G2 Esports and primarily plays the role of an AWPer.

m0NESY has proved to be an incredible asset for G2 Esports. The team most recently secured the first position in the BLAST Premier: World Final 2022 against Team Liquid with a clean 2-0 scoreline.

4) Jame (Virtus.pro)

Dzhami "Jame" Ali is a Russian professional player who was born on August 23, 1998. He is known for his exceptional AWP gameplay and has earned a massive fanbase as a result.

Jame is currently a part of Virtus.pro. He was a key member of his former team, Outsiders, last year and helped them secure the first position in the Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major 2022.

3) ZywOo (Vitality)

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut is a French CS:GO professional player born on November 9, 2000. He currently plies his trade for Team Vitality and primarily serves as an AWPer for the team.

ZywOo has proven that he has mechanical skills of the highest tier and an in-depth understanding of the game. His exploits recently helped Team Vitality win the championship title in ESL Pro League Season 16.

2) sh1ro (Cloud9)

Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov is one of the youngest Russian professional players in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive circuit. He was born on July 15, 2001.

sh1ro currently plays for Cloud9. He has been a dominant player on various international stages and has cemented his place as one of the best AWPers right now. His fast reflexes and ability to read the strategies that the opposing team might employ help him cover various entries and exits.

1) s1mple (Na’Vi)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev, born on October 2, 1997, is a Ukrainian CS:GO professional player. He is an idol for many aspiring pros and competitive players due to his ability to control the pace of the game.

s1mple has a record 21 HLTV medals, a major, and an Intel Grand Slam trophy, among other achievements. He is one of the most successful players in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esports scene.

This concludes the list of the five best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive AWPers that fans should look out for in 2023.

