All CS:GO teams that qualified for BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2023

CS:GO kicked off its 2023 competitive season with the BLAST Premier Spring Groups earlier this month. The first stage of the annual tournament circuit featured the top 12 organizations in contention for the lion's share of the $177,498 prize pool and six spots in the Spring Finals later this year.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals is the annual mid-seasonal event in BLAST's CS:GO calendar. The tournament will feature eight world-class teams selected on the basis of their performances in the BLAST Premier Circuit throughout the first half of the season.

The eight participating rosters will battle it out in a LAN arena for the winner's cheque from a $425,000 prize pool, and a direct entry into the BLAST Premier World Finals. The Spring Finals is scheduled to be held from June 6 to 11, 2023, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., Columbia.

All 8 CS:GO teams that qualified for the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Finals

BLAST Premier 💥 @BLASTPremier



Washington, D.C. we are coming for you



#BLASTPremier BLAST is going back to NA!Washington, D.C. we are coming for you BLAST is going back to NA!Washington, D.C. we are coming for you 🔥#BLASTPremier https://t.co/TUswSL1VKq

Teams from Group Stage

The BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023 kicked off on January 19 with three separate double-elimination groups, each consisting of four teams. The winners of each group earned a direct qualification to the Spring Finals, while the remaining nine CS:GO teams were sent to compete for the three remaining Spring Finals' slots through the Knockout Stage.

After a week of breath-taking matchups, these three remarkable contestants have qualified from the Group Stage and secured a spot in the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2023:

Team Vitality (Group A)

(Group A) FaZe Clan (Group B)

(Group B) G2 Esports (Group C)

Vitality was the first team to emerge as a group winner in the 2023 Spring Groups. With three consecutive victories in the Group Stage, they had a rather comfortable path to qualification. They defeated teams like Astralis, Evil Geniuses, and Heroic to earn their spot in the Spring Finals.

FaZe Clan, despite being forced to play with a last-minute substitute, managed to follow Vitality into the Spring Finals after emerging as the best CS:GO team in Group B. They defeated Complexity Gaming in their opening matchup and then overthrew OG in back-to-back series to earn a well-deserved spot in the next stage of the BLAST Premier Circuit.

BLAST Premier 💥 @BLASTPremier



🏅 8 teams

7 - 11 June

🏟 Entertainment & Sports Arena

Washington DC, Columbia

$425,000



#BLASTPremier It's going to be epic🏅 8 teams7 - 11 June🏟 Entertainment & Sports ArenaWashington DC, Columbia$425,000 It's going to be epic 🔥🏅 8 teams📅 7 - 11 June🏟 Entertainment & Sports Arena🌎 Washington DC, Columbia💰 $425,000#BLASTPremier https://t.co/RXPgI64GHs

G2 Esports became the third team to make their way to the 2023 Spring Finals after a series of spectacular performances in the Group Stage. G2 ended their 2022 season in remarkable fashion as they emerged as champions of BLAST Premier: World Final.

G2 carried over their form to the 2023 CS:GO season, defeating BIG in their opening matchup of the Spring Groups and then NAVI twice in a row to earn a spot in the Spring Finals.

Teams from Knockout Stage

The remaining nine teams will go through three separate single-elimination gauntlets, each of which will send one roster to the Spring Finals. The remaining six will be sent to the Spring Showdown, where they will face their regional (EU/AME) competition for the final Spring Finals slot.

Note: This article will be updated as more teams qualify for the Spring Finals

TBD

TBD

TBD

Winner of BLAST Premier Spring European (EU) Showdown

TBD

Winner of BLAST Premier Spring Americas (AME) Showdown

TBD

Poll : 0 votes