Every callout on the Dust 2 map in CS: GO

Dust 2 is hands down the most well-known bomb defusal map in CS: GO and perhaps Counter-Strike as a whole.

At this point, most players know the map like the back of their hands. However, for those who may just be trying CS: GO out for the first time in 2022, it can be a lot to take in.

Understanding callouts will help teams communicate better, know where to push, and make it easy to take advantage of positioning. It is important to know what names to relay to teammates while attacking and defending on Dust 2.

Every Dust 2 callout in CS: GO

All Dust 2 map locations and their respective callouts (Image via Total CS: GO)

There are a ton of callouts for this map. The graphic above made by Total CS: GO shows every one of them. Of course, they can be altered a bit depending on the situation, but here are all of them listed out:

Back Plat

B Back Site

Be Plat

Double Stack

Fence

Big Box

B Window

B Default Plant

B Doors

B Car

Close

B Closet

B Boxes

Scaffolding

CT Mid

CT Spawn

Mid Doors

Close Mid Doors

Xbox

Catwalk

A Short

Stairs

CT Spawn

A Plat

Goose

Barrels

A Default Plant

A Ramp

A Cross

Elevator

Short Boost

A Car

A Long

Long Corner

Blue

Pit Plat

Pit

Side Pit

Long Doors

Outside Long

Top Mid

Mid

Palm

Right Side Mid

Suicide

Lower Tunnels

Upper Tunnels

Outside Tunnels

T Ramp

T Plat

T Spawn

A look at the B bombsite on the Dust 2 map (Image via Valve)

It is an overwhelmingly long list of callouts for Dust 2, but after a lot of practice, it should become second nature. Just remember what side of the bomb is being played at the time.

CT stands for Counter Terrorist, and T stands for Terrorist. Those are pretty simple callout definitions. When it comes to the rest of them, they are based on a location or landmark.

The majority of "plat" callouts are short for "platform," with the appropriate site location in front of it. These can be altered just to say "plat" or "platform" if a teammate is nearby in a specific area and is aware of the direction being called.

A look at the A bombsite on the Dust 2 map (Image via Valve)

The same can be said for the "tunnels" and "long" callouts. If two players are looking at a specific spot on Dust 2 and only one or two players are on the opposing team, shortening "A Long" to just "Long" is acceptable.

There are 51 total callouts on the map, but there could be even more depending on what players right in action decide to shout when they are getting rushed or are doing the rushing in CS: GO.

Edited by Ravi Iyer