Every callout on the Dust 2 map in CS: GO

Dust 2 is hands down the most well-known bomb defusal map in CS: GO and perhaps Counter-Strike as a whole.
At this point, most players know the map like the back of their hands. However, for those who may just be trying CS: GO out for the first time in 2022, it can be a lot to take in.
Understanding callouts will help teams communicate better, know where to push, and make it easy to take advantage of positioning. It is important to know what names to relay to teammates while attacking and defending on Dust 2.
Every Dust 2 callout in CS: GO
There are a ton of callouts for this map. The graphic above made by Total CS: GO shows every one of them. Of course, they can be altered a bit depending on the situation, but here are all of them listed out:
- Back Plat
- B Back Site
- Be Plat
- Double Stack
- Fence
- Big Box
- B Window
- B Default Plant
- B Doors
- B Car
- Close
- B Closet
- B Boxes
- Scaffolding
- CT Mid
- CT Spawn
- Mid Doors
- Close Mid Doors
- Xbox
- Catwalk
- A Short
- Stairs
- CT Spawn
- A Plat
- Goose
- Barrels
- A Default Plant
- A Ramp
- A Cross
- Elevator
- Short Boost
- A Car
- A Long
- Long Corner
- Blue
- Pit Plat
- Pit
- Side Pit
- Long Doors
- Outside Long
- Top Mid
- Mid
- Palm
- Right Side Mid
- Suicide
- Lower Tunnels
- Upper Tunnels
- Outside Tunnels
- T Ramp
- T Plat
- T Spawn
It is an overwhelmingly long list of callouts for Dust 2, but after a lot of practice, it should become second nature. Just remember what side of the bomb is being played at the time.
CT stands for Counter Terrorist, and T stands for Terrorist. Those are pretty simple callout definitions. When it comes to the rest of them, they are based on a location or landmark.
The majority of "plat" callouts are short for "platform," with the appropriate site location in front of it. These can be altered just to say "plat" or "platform" if a teammate is nearby in a specific area and is aware of the direction being called.
The same can be said for the "tunnels" and "long" callouts. If two players are looking at a specific spot on Dust 2 and only one or two players are on the opposing team, shortening "A Long" to just "Long" is acceptable.
There are 51 total callouts on the map, but there could be even more depending on what players right in action decide to shout when they are getting rushed or are doing the rushing in CS: GO.