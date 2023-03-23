Counter-Strike 2 players will be able to see their feet unlike older versions of CS:GO

Valve's reveal of Counter-Strike 2 gameplay has players excited about new features being added to the CS:GO replacement set to release sometime soon. A new addition that has piqued the interest of gamers is that, unlike previous iterations of Counter-Strike, players will be able to see their feet.

Valve announced the new feature with a joke about foot pics, posting a picture of one of the terrorist character models looking down at their legs.

To the delight of the CS community, the new game is set to go live worldwide sometime in the summer of 2023. However, only a limited number of players will be selected for a beta test showcasing the new upgrades to the Source 2 engine.

Counter-Strike 2's feet upgrade has fans excited for CS:GO sequel

Counter-Strike 2 is perhaps one of the most anticipated games on the esports scene and is set to be the long-awaited sequel to Valve's smash hit Global Offensive, which was released over a decade ago in 2012. With Source 2 "leaks" and rumors floating online over the last few weeks, Valve's gameplay reveal has thrilled players worldwide.

Among several map reworks, changes to smokes, tick rate, and other upgrades to the game, what has now excited players is that they can see their feet when they look down.

crabsy @crabsycs guys. YOU CAN SEE YOUR OWN FEET IN COUNTER-STRIKE 2 guys. YOU CAN SEE YOUR OWN FEET IN COUNTER-STRIKE 2

In previous versions of Counter-Strike, your character model's legs would not show when looking down. Players have been discussing this phenomenon for some time, with many bringing up the uneasiness of feeling like a disembodied person on the map with no feet or shadows. Here's a screenshot from the old game:

No leg or shadow in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Image via WarOwl/YouTube)

However, Counter-Strike 2 has addressed this issue by including both characters' legs and feet, complete with a shadow of the model. Here's a screenshot from one of the announcement videos showcasing a counter-terrorist defusing a bomb on the brand new Nuke Bombsite B:

A Counter-Terrorist's legs while defusing the bomb in Counter-Strike 2 (Image via Valve/YouTube)

Social media reactions to addition of feet in Counter Strike 2

The news has created quite a stir among the community with a proper Reddit thread in the official tweet. Here are a few reactions to the news from the subreddit and a Twitter post that has gone positively viral. Some have even asked for shoe skins:

Redditors reacting to the update (Image via r/Global Offensive)

Another asked whether shooting the foot will cause damage:

Counter-Strike 2's beta will be open to players soon. Learn how to sign up here.

